Financial help for disability: Justin Trudeau blames tories
The prime minister Justin Trudeau at a press conference in Ottawa, Thursday
11 June 2020 14: 25
Updated at 20: 15
Lina Dib
The Canadian Press
Catherine Lévesque
The canadian Press
OTTAWA — The prime minister, Justin Trudeau has drawn red cannon balls on the opposition parties, the conservatives in the lead, to have delayed the promised amounts to persons with disabilities.
“Because of the political games played by the opposition parties, unfortunately, we will not have as fast of help for people in extremely vulnerable living with a disability. It is disappointing”, he said during a press conference Thursday morning.
The day before, his government has failed to gain the support of opposition parties for his bill which came to tighten the eligibility criteria for the Provision of canadian emergency, among others.
Its parliamentary leader, Pablo Rodriguez, was then proposed to divide the bill to move quickly to adopt one-time assistance of $ 600 for Canadians with disabilities.
The bloquistes, and new democrats were in agreement; only the conservatives have refused.
Of a company of the region of Ottawa – decor worthy of an election campaign – to promote the wage subsidy, Mr. Trudeau has rejected any responsibility for the events of the previous day.
“I think that when we look at the proposals that we had made, we were absolutely in the process of negotiating in good faith”, argued the prime minister in response to a journalist.
“(The opposition parties) had significantly more requests policies for gains and unfortunately, because of that, even if they were in agreement on the substance (…) they have chosen not to even discuss this bill-there”, he lamented.
It is then addressed to persons in situation of disability in their promise that they would not be left behind.
In question period in the Commons, the conservative opposition leader Andrew Scheer replied that Mr. Trudeau “wrong shamefully Canadians”, since it is his government that has been waiting for “months” before offering this support.
And when the deputy prime minister responded by offering him the opportunity to correct what was perhaps a mistake – the refusal to split the bill – Mr. Scheer replied that the error was that of the liberals, and that what they had done was “disgusting”.
Not a “blank cheque”
Despite the protests of several provincial premiers, Ottawa will impose conditions for the $ 14 billion promised for the recovery of economic activity after the first wave of the epidemic.
Prime minister Trudeau, when asked about this issue during his press briefing, said that the federal government’s role is to ensure a similar level of services and security across the country.
“So there’s no blank cheque, but we will work with them to ensure that what we are doing with them, as provinces and territories, is the right thing in the situation,” said Mr. Trudeau.
“If it takes more than that, we’re going to watch it, obviously”, he said. “If there are provinces that do not want the money, we will be concerned”, he added later.
The prime minister of Québec, François Legault, calculates that his province will be entitled to “roughly three -, four-billion $” of this sum from the federal government. He wants to touch it, but without releasing control of the health in Ottawa.
“For us, it is clear that health is a provincial jurisdiction and there is no question that we give all of the control and the strategy of screening and then also supply of personal protective equipment”, he said at a press conference in Quebec city.
If it is not enough to share the screening strategy for Quebec with Ottawa, at that time, “there will be no problem”, specified Mr. Legault.
The subject was included in the agenda of the phone call weekly from Mr. Trudeau with his counterparts in the provinces and territories, on Thursday evening. Previously, Mr. Legault does not hide that he has “some concerns”.
Military in NURSING homes
While in Quebec, François Legault continues to claim “arms” of at least 1,000 soldiers in NURSING homes until September 15, complaining of the too great number of supervisors compared to the military on the ground in Ottawa, Mr. Trudeau repeated that the “conversation” with the government of Quebec continues.
The military mission must come to an end officially on Friday. Mr. Trudeau and his ministers talk of a “plan that will continue to have an important support of the federal.”
“This was not necessarily the military, in the same number, until 15 September,” he said.
In the Commons, as the mp bloquiste Alexis Brunelle-Duceppe demanded, once more, a clear commitment that the military would still be there Saturday, and until 15 September, the deputy prime minister asked by chrystia Freeland weighed his words for him to answer.
“I was a journalist so I try to choose the words very precise. What I said, what I will say is that Canada will be there,” said Ms. Freeland.
Earlier this week, his colleague at the public Safety Bill Blair mentioned the possibility of a participation of the canadian Red Cross to meet the needs of the CHSLD in quebec.
SME support aboriginal
The federal government will invest $ 133 million to support aboriginal businesses in the country.
The minister of Aboriginal Services, Marc Miller, said that there are approximately 30,000 aboriginal businesses in the country, and many of them said they were not for the assistance programs already announced.
The lion’s share of this amount – $ 117 million – will be allocated to small business and community enterprises. The $ 16 million remaining will support aboriginal tourism.
“As we enter the summer season, the tourism sector will continue to feel the impact of this pandemic,” said minister Miller.
“We want to ensure that we support this vital sector so that aboriginal organizations across Canada can offer a variety of activities that bring value to their heritage, their culture and their living environment”, he continued.
Number of cases
There has been more of 1 989 000 tests administered in Canada since the beginning of the pandemic. About 2 % of them have detected the disease. We spend, on average, 33 000 tests per day in Canada.
Up to now, there have been 97 530 confirmed cases and probable in the entire country. The COVID-19 has caused the death of 7996 Canadians.
Distribution of cases in the country, according to the most recent balance sheet provincial and territorial: 53 485 case in Quebec, of which 5105 deaths; 31 544 cases in Ontario, 2487 death; 7276 case in Alberta, of which 151 deaths; 2694 case in British Columbia, including 167 deaths; 1061 case for Nova Scotia, of which 62 deaths; 660 case in Saskatchewan, including 13 deaths; 300 cases in Manitoba, including seven deaths; 261 cases in Newfoundland and Labrador, including three deaths; 153 cases in New Brunswick, including one fatality; 27 cases in the Île-du-Prince-Édouard, all cured and 11 cases in the Yukon, all healed; five cases in the Territories-the North-West, all healed; no cases in Nunavut.
These balance sheets provincial and territorial addition to the 13 cases, all cured, by the passengers repatriated from the cruise ship Grand Princess on march 10.