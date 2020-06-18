Finished the 2 meters between the toddlers in the childcare facilities
18 June 2020 14: 48
Stéphanie Marin
The Canadian Press
MONTREAL – Over the distancing between toddlers in child care: the children will no longer need to stand two feet away from each other.
The rule of distancing between the children of a same group, a maximum of ten children, and between children and their educator supporters, is thus abolished.
The minister of the Family, Mathieu Lacombe, announced Thursday at noon.
He describes the new”one more step towards a return to normal for the children”, but also to the staff of childcare services in Quebec, who had to deal with these standards.
In addition, from Monday 22 June, the institutions located outside of the Communauté métropolitaine de Montréal (CMM), of the regional county municipality (RCM) of Joliette and the city of The Epiphany will be able to receive 100 % of the maximum number of children indicated on their license.
In regards to child care in the family environment, the steady number of children that can be accommodated will be re-introduced.
“I am pleased that the Directorate-general of public health has given the green light for a return to the maximum capacity of children in all child care services in cold areas. This good news offers to a larger number of children to return to their day care as usual, allowing parents to balance work and family life enhanced,” said the minister in a press release.