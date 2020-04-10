Finished the transfers of patients to NURSING homes
The practice was aimed at freeing up beds in hospitals to accommodate possible patients of the COVID-19.
Under a new rule ministerial, the hospitals will move more patients to NURSING homes, has learned The Duty.
This practice was aimed at freeing up beds in hospitals to accommodate possible patients of the COVID-19. However it has also had the effect of exposing hundreds of seniors to the virus that is very widespread in NURSING homes.
On Friday, the cabinet of the minister of Health Danielle McCann has confirmed that a “new rule” had been sent and ” that there would be more admissions to NURSING homes “.
