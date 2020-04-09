Finished travel for hunters
Hunting permits and certifications are still necessary, but it will be much more difficult to obtain this year because of the pandemic.
The health crisis, the risk of making a lasting impact on the practice of hunting in Quebec. The ministry of Forests, Fauna and Parks (MFFP) has formulated guidelines that limit hunters to no longer move as by the past while looking to allow them to save their catch at a distance.
Pandemic forces, from the 24th of April, thousands of hunters of turkeys do will eat up not as usual in the woods for the opening of the hunting is very popular in the spring. It might be the same for those who hunt the bear, a few weeks later. In the past year, a little over 18 000 hunters of turkey have been identified and more than 17 000 for the bear. The Quebec annual report, if one relies on the sale of permits, the more or less 500 000 hunters resident on its territory.
The MFFP has issued guidelines to remind hunters, to many accustomed to move in order to gain their territories, will not be able to do it this year. It will be necessary to stay close to home, in hunting area, in connection with his residence. Violators face fines of salt.
According to Richard Monfette, director of the editorial staff of the magazine Sentier Chasse-Fishing, ” chase, it means a move from one region to another, depending on the game sought, at least for the majority of Quebecers. It is therefore likely to be a lot less hunters this year in the woods, he believes. “We can expect that some animal populations are increasing, such as the turkey, while the Union des producteurs agricoles (UPA) puts a lot of pressure for it to be over hunted “.
It is working to find new solutions. As the prime minister has said, we would never have thought that this is a pandemic that we would grow so quickly to make a digital shift
— Office of the Minister of wildlife
According to him, if the harvest of the turkey is less important, ” it doesn’t look at all good for farmers “.
Many farmers complained about the detrimental effects of growing populations of turkeys on their crops.
This species, recently introduced on the territory of quebec, seems to enjoy winters that are more mild. In order to limit the growth of the population of this big volatile, the department even scheduled a second season for hunting turkey in the fall.
Martin Tremblay, a hunter of the Lac-Saint-Jean, was in the habit of visiting the eastern Townships, near lake Megantic, in the time of hunting turkeys. It explains the Need to offer these holidays annually, as well as many other hunters. “I kill my two turkeys every year. “But this year, no question for him, as for many other fans, to move. He does not believe that this is a good thing, but claims to have the intention to ” respect the decision of the government.”
In 2019, over 8,000 turkeys were shot during the spring hunting season.
The digital age
For all the beasts of the large wildlife, such as turkeys, bears, moose and deer, hunters in quebec must travel, often long distances, after having hauled their catch out of the woods, in order to legitimize the possession from a centre approved by the department.
In the time of a pandemic, the continuation of this practice would mean that hunters who are asked to isolate themselves should all converge toward the same centres after a successful hunt. A non-sense for which the ministry says it is well aware of it. The MFFP is said, in fact ” sensitive to the problems raised by the recording of catches and works to find solutions “.
The cabinet of Pierre Dufour specifies the Duty that the plans are actually in the study for hunters to no longer be forced to go to record their catches in a certified office by the authorities.
“We are doing analysis on ways that could be done differently. “No doubt he said : the habits will have to change as a result of the crisis. And for the record, this could be for good.
By the beginning of the period of hunting turkeys, the MFFP says it will disclose, on its website, the measures that will be taken.
To the editorial director of the magazine Sentier Chasse-Fishing, Richard Monfette, the recording of the game as it is practised since years in Quebec is in any way ” a practice outdated and archaic “.
At his direction, take a picture of his permit and the animal killed to electronically transmit to the authorities would suffice widely. “It would also prevent unnecessary travel for nothing. This would save On gasoline. And in addition, these displacements are not always very good for the conservation of the meat. “
The current way of doing was already based on the good faith of the hunters. “Those who are still eighth notes will continue to be so with an online registration, which would certainly be for the most part just as effective “, says this specialist. The overall practice of recording the game was called anyway to evolve, writes Richard Monfette. The crisis might give the opportunity to the world of hunting to modernize.
The cabinet of the minister of Wildlife, the head of communications confirms : “There is a case to find new solutions. As the prime minister has said, we would never have thought that this is a pandemic that we would grow so quickly to make a u-turn digital “.
Could they possibly be ? They are being sold again this year only by authorized officers. A little less than half of the 1100 agencies sales usual are open due to the pandemic.