Fire at the Eco-Center the street Rotterdam

The Department of fire prevention Québec city (SPCIQ) occurs at the Eco-Centre AIM on the rue Rotterdam Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures about a fire in a conveyor belt. A 2nd alarm was requested.

June 11, 2020 19h39

Updated at 20h12

Valérie Marcoux

“Currently, the worsening is unlikely,” informs the officer of the police Department of the City of Quebec, Étienne Doyon. “The main building was not affected.”

35 firefighters took part in the intervention. They have had to extend it a pile of waste near the conveyor to ensure that there was no fire hidden within these materials.

The origin of the fire has not yet been identified.

More details to come…

