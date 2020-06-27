Fire of bog: Rivière-Ouelle extends state of emergency
The SOPFEU has dispatched four helicopters on Saturday to fight the forest fire that raged in the Peatlands Lambert Rivière-Ouelle, qc.
June 27, 2020 15h37
Johanne Fournier
Special Collaboration
As of Sunday, the municipality of Rivière-Ouelle renew the state of emergency declared on 23 June because of the fire without previous raging Peatland Lambert now for eight days. Saturday, the Société de protection des forêts contre le feu (SOPFEU) has dispatched 200 firemen. They are supported by some 25 firefighters and municipal and farmers that supply them water with their tanks.
“This is not because it’s bad, but we wanted to be sure to have all the tools if they were needed, says the mayor of Rivière-Ouelle, Louis-Georges Simard. This is actually much more under control.” If there has not been a large volume of rainfall, it is estimated that a few bouts of rain have surely helped. “But, it is a fire of peat. Therefore, we do not see any flames. There is still smoke in several places, but the fire is still present underneath.” It is this which complicates the work of firefighters.
442,3 hectares ravaged
According to SOPFEU, which is supported in its efforts by firefighters in ontario, fire-ravaged 442,3 hectares of forest. It is considered content, which means that its progression is stopped, at least temporarily. Smoke could be visible because of the warming time and the velocity of the wind.
“Is not bad to be sure there will be no resurgence, but it is not certain,” admits the elected. The specialists are there and it is very reassuring. The fire department of the SOPFEU have, since a few days, took the leadership. It is a forest fire around and around the bog. It is actually a specific expertise, which is one of the SOPFEU.”
A monster under-ground
With thermography, the SOPFEU has a better idea of where to locate the fire and where firefighters must primarily fight. “This is a monster sub-field”, explains the mayor.
Mr. Simard is expected that the fire may last for several days. “This is not a fire that subsides in a few days. Is it that this will still be a week or weeks, I don’t know. But, the SOPFEU has promised us that they would leave not so much that the fire will not be extinguished.”
Saturday, the SOPFEU has dispatched four helicopters, but not planes-tanks. “We call to the need, then that is pretty impressive, with the local leadership, how the response is fast enough when the need is there, says the mayor Simard, speaking of the tanker aircraft. As the firefighters are no longer working in the night, air tankers are also occurred on Friday night, “to be sure that there will not be any new homes that would be out during the night”. Reservoirs for the water supply to the motor pumps are installed with the support of the farmers.