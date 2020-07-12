Fire of bog Rivière-Ouelle, qc: the struggle of a population tightly woven
At the height of the disaster, an army composed of 45 to 50 farmers deployed with their tractor and tank.
Share
11 July 2020 22h29
Share
Fire of bog Rivière-Ouelle, qc: the struggle of a population tightly woven
Johanne Fournier
Special Collaboration
If the fire, which started June 19, the peat Bogs Lambert in Rivière-Ouelle is almost now extinct, this is not only thanks to the firefighters of the Society for the protection of forests against fire (SOPFEU) and the city’s emergency crews from as far as Lévis and Rimouski. It is also thanks to the solidarity of farmers, business people and volunteers who did not hesitate to lend a hand to fight this monster that has ravaged 361,1 hectares of forest in the Kamouraska.
“As awareness, it is really extraordinary,” exclaimed the prefect of Kamouraska. When it is said that it is tightly woven, it is there that we see, with all this world around this drama that has made their support […].” According to Yvon Soucy, the offers came from everywhere, whether it be for food, supplies, volunteering. Volunteerism and mutual aid, it was “beautiful to see”!
According to Cathy Elliott Morneau, the SOPFEU, there remain currently only six to eight firefighters on the scene, especially to make the patrol. “We have a tracking team to ensure that, to the eye, and by thermovision, that the flames do not take over. The problem is that the peat, it burns deep.”
An army of farmers
At the height of the disaster, an army composed of 45 to 50 farmers from as far away as Montmagny and Saint-Alexandre-de-Kamouraska is spontaneously deployed with their tractor and tank used for land application of manure. Even if they were in their period of the most intense of the year and despite the drought, which adversely affects the performance of their crops, they left in convoy to go to supply the fire water, not counting travel between rivière Ouelle and the basins distributed around woodlands and peat bog.
“It was an outpouring of solidarity on the part of many producers, with social networks and by text message, have responded to the call, evidenced by the president of the local union of the Union des producteurs agricoles (UPA) of Kamouraska, Nathalie Lemieux. […] Having regard to the extent, people thought that it was necessary to help protect the fields and the businesses around. […] They have put their shoulders to the wheel to bring as much water as possible because it was a great scope. We couldn’t go there with trucks. The tractors and tanks were welcome, because they needed lots and lots of water. In the tank, it comes in good volumes!”