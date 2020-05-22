Fire of brushwood in Val-Bélair
80 fire Service fire protection to the City of Quebec (SPCIQ) are currently in Val-Bélair on a fire of brushwood.
21 may 2020 17: 45
Updated at 20h19
Valérie Marcoux
The Sun
80 fire Service fire protection to the City of Quebec (SPCIQ) spoke to Val-Bélair on a fire of brushwood that puts them at risk of the residences in the vicinity. The SPCIQ is quickly mounted in alarm, up to ask for a 4th alarm on Thursday in the late afternoon.
The fire runs along the road from the airport, down near the street of the Esplanade until you reach the street of Edinburgh. Two specialized teams in the fire of bush are on the premises as well as representatives from the Société de protection des forêts contre le feu (SOPFEU).
All indications are that the fire started around 1091 street to the Esplanade where a resident was burning trash. “The fire has spread to the nearby forest,” informs the spokesperson for the SPCIQ, Bill Noonan. “The fire has grown quite quickly.”
The SOPFEU has issued bans on open fires, because the fire risk is currently extreme. “To burn refuse, leaves, grass : one should never do that,” said Mr. Noonan. The composting and the collection of green waste by the municipalities measures are to be preferred to dispose of those items.
The SPCIQ will be on the scene for a few hours yet, provides Mr. Noonan. The residences are most at risk, but the staff on site continue to extinguish fires in the undergrowth.