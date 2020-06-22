Fire of peat bog in Rivière-Ouelle, qc: schools and motorway section closed
The fire, which started Friday, the peat Bogs Lambert Rivière-Ouelle, qc has decreased in intensity.
Share
22 June 2020 16h14
Share
Fire of peat bog in Rivière-Ouelle, qc: schools and motorway section closed
Johanne Fournier
Special Collaboration
Because of the fire that raged in the Peatlands Lambert Rivière-Ouelle, the Kamouraska, the authorities have again closed a stretch of highway 20 Monday morning. Ten schools in the region have also closed their doors for the day.
Highway 20 is closed westbound between Saint-Philippe-de-Neri and La Pocatière. “The time that highway 20 was closed in the westbound direction, it was because of the planes that sprayed,” explains the prefect of Kamouraska, Yvon Soucy. This morning, this is not for that. This is to allow for the installation of swimming pools for the water supply along highway 20.” Traffic is diverted via route 230. The Centre of school services of Kamouraska-Rivière-du-Loup announced at 7am on Monday, he closed ten schools in the area “as a precautionary measure, due to the temperature reported for the day, and of the changing winds”.
Fight day and night
The forty firefighters from five municipalities of Kamouraska are working day and night to fight the fire on the side of the bog. In the night from Sunday to Monday, they were able to reduce the intensity of the flames. “The director of operations had told me they would make an attack, they would be very aggressive,” reports Mr. Soucy. They have given a good shot. They use it when there is no wind. This morning, I was told that it was going well and they were happy.”
They are helped voluntarily by thirty farmers who, day and night, carrying water with tractors and tanks. “They do so much beautiful work”, says the prefect.
On the side of the forest, approximately 42 firefighters and forestry of the Society for the protection of forests against fire (SOPFEU) are working to douse the blaze, which has ravaged 326,7 wooded acres. The SOPFEU considers that the fire is now content. “The work is going well,” confirmed the spokeswoman, Mélanie Morin. The work of the SOPFEU is on Monday to secure the borders near highway 20.
“We’re going to put additional personnel on this fire as soon as tomorrow”, informed Ms. Morin. Thus, the SOPFEU has made use of external resources from other provinces. Therefore, it is anticipated that 21 firefighters forest from Ontario should come in reinforcement.
Situation encouraging
“This morning, this is encouraging, writes Yvon Soucy. It’s going well. There is a lot less smoke, but there are still. However, there is no longer the plume of smoke that we had two days ago. Saint-Pacôme and La Pocatière, where the winds were and where there was smoke, it is not uncomfortable like the day before yesterday. But, like yesterday, we can see that the wind begins to rise a little bit, and then it might change direction.” Moreover, the municipalities of Saint-Denis-de-la-Bouteillerie and Kamouraska were advised that there could be the presence of smoke on their territory. “They had not had up-to-date, indicates the elected. They are ready for this eventuality-there.” The hundred or so people of Rivière-Ouelle who had been evacuated, the majority of them have returned to their home.