Fire possibly criminal to Loretteville [VIDEO]
A residential building of the street Package to Loretteville has been the prey of the flames on Friday morning.
Share
May 22, 2020 10h04
Updated at 12h48
Share
Fire possibly criminal to Loretteville [VIDEO]
Judith Desmeules
The Sun
A three-storey building and 24 dwellings has been the prey of the flames the night in Loretteville. The first observations suggest that the fire would be of criminal origin.
The fire broke out around 3: 45 a.m. Friday in a building of the street Package, the information received at the 9-1-1 show thick smoke on the ground and a fire inside the walls. Patrol service of police of Quebec have been the first to arrive on the scene and confirmed the evacuation of the building in progress.
The fire started in the basement and spread into the structure, more than 50 firefighters were dispatched to the scene. Two buses of RTC were also on hand to welcome residents evacuated.
Shortly before 5 a.m. in the morning, the Service of fire protection of the City of Quebec (SPCIQ) announces that the situation is under control. Twenty people live on the streets, it becomes impossible for them to return to their homes. They were supported by the Red Cross.
Given the presence of clues that suggest arson, the case has been transferred to the police of Quebec by the investigators of the office of the Commissioner of fire.
During the intervention of a few hours, a person has been overcome by the smoke, but the SPCIQ has not reported any injuries.
The Sun, Steve Jolicoeur
Special Collaboration, Steve Jolicoeur
Le Soleil