Fire suspect in a residential building in the district of Saint-Sauveur

16 June 2020 11: 30 am

Updated at 13h18

A residential building located at the corner of rue Saint-Vallier Ouest and Saint-Ambroise, in the district of Saint-Sauveur, has been ravaged by the flames during the night of Monday to Tuesday, throwing two families into the street. The fire is considered suspicious.

To 2: 30 Tuesday, fire services were called to the 206 rue Saint-Vallier to respond to a fire that would have taken birth in a mattress my the outside wall of the building.

With the arrival of the first fire, the fire quickly spread to the 2nd floor of this building to housing the three. A 5th alarm was necessary.

The building has suffered major damage, but it is not a total loss, according to the fire department of the city of Quebec. The major fire has also affected the buildings 204 and 208, rue Saint-Vallier Ouest.

A pompière was wounded in the intervention.

The seven residents of the building, five adults and two children, including a baby at a young age, have been evacuated and taken care of by the Red Cross.

The major operation, and needed 85 firefighters. Hydro-Québec and Énergir were called to the scene to cut power and gas to the building. The fire was brought under control around 5: 30 on Tuesday.

The fire is considered suspicious and the investigation has been transferred to the Service de police de la ville de Québec (SPVQ) by the office of the Commissioner of fire.

