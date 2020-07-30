Fire suspect in Vanier
July 30, 2020 10h26
Updated at 11h48
Marc Allard
The Sun
A fire possibly criminal has wreaked havoc on a residence of the quartier Vanier, in the night from Wednesday to Thursday.
To 2h57, the fire department received a call for a fire in a residence of two storeys with a dwelling unit at the basement located at 263 rue Samson, near the boulevard Pierre-Bertrand.
Several people who called 911 reported that the fire was seeping out of the windows.
One of the residents was protected from the fire by climbing on the roof of a gallery where firefighters were rescued. The other residents of the building were able to evacuate in time. One of the residents was transported by ambulance to the hospital for breathing in smoke.
At the beginning of the fire, the fire was burning in a living room and spreading to the floor. As the fire could get worse by going up to the structure, the chief of operations has requested additional staff, mobilizing 35 firefighters.
In less than an hour, firefighters had controlled the fire.
The firefighters found that the fire seemed suspicious. “There were doubts that the fire could be of a voluntary nature, so to say criminal,” said Alexandre Lajoie, a spokesperson for the Department of fire protection of Quebec.
On-site, a resident told the Sun that they heard the noise and saw two suspects fleeing shortly after the birth of the fire.
The Québec police will investigate. In parallel, the Office of the fire will attempt to determine the cause and circumstances of the fire.