Firefighters upgraded the monument to soldiers-liberators of the village Grushevka
Staff fire station No. 113 S. Grushevka RK gku “Fire protection of Republic of Crimea” put in order the monument to soldiers-liberators of the village of Grushevka (urban region pike), has carried out the cleaning of the adjacent territory, removed fallen leaves, cleared the overgrown grass tile. This was reported by the press service of MES RK. Photo press service of the MES RK
The Minister of emergency situations of the Republic of Crimea Sergey Shakhov said that every year on 9 may the locals come to this monument to lay flowers at the mass grave and bow to the immortal feat of the defenders of the Fatherland.
In the beginning of the war the settlement was captured by the Nazis. Grushevka was a local focal point for the occupants, as the city was redeploy troops and supplies to the armies in Feodosia, Kerch, and Sudak. In the center was a lot of guerrilla activity. In the documents of the preserved reports on the combat operations of the third brigade, which included, including the residents of Grushevka, told the firefighters.
We will remind, on behalf of the Minister of emergency situations of the Republic of Crimea Sergey Shakhov all divisions RK gku “Fire protection of Republic of Crimea” and the civil code of the RK “CRIMEA-SPAS” lead the known memorial sites of WWII, located in the areas of responsibility in order. “Work to maintain the tidy condition of the memorial sites maintained by the rescuers not only to the Victory Day, and on an ongoing basis,”the Minister added.
For reference: the village of Grushevka (Sudak urban Okrug) was liberated from the Nazi invaders 13 April 1944, forces of the independent coastal army. On the fronts of world war II fought the Nazis 147 villagers, 82 of them died.