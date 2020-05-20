First death of the COVID-19 in the prison of Bordeaux
In all, 77 prisoners have received a positive result, which is 8 more than a week ago.
A 72 year old man imprisoned at the prison of Bordeaux is the death of the COVID-19 after having been infected between the walls of the institution. It is a first death due to the coronavirus to occur in a prison in quebec, has confirmed the ministry of public Security on Wednesday.
This inmate-old, whose identity has not been disclosed, succumbed to the disease at the hospital, in the night from Tuesday to Wednesday, where he received care for three days. “The department of public Safety would like to express its sincere condolences to the family and friends with proven,” said a spokesperson for the ministry by e-mail.
The number of cases of infection with the coronavirus has increased again, according to the latest balance sheet of public health published on Tuesday. In all, 77 prisoners have received a positive result, which is 8 more than a week ago. Of this number, 60 people still have some symptoms and 17 are restored, according to the department of public Safety. The number of detainees who have passed a screening test has almost doubled in the last seven days, from 223 to 407.
The department indicates that the direction of the establishment of Montreal (Bordeaux) ” has worked in close collaboration with the regional Direction of public health for screening, epidemiological investigations, and attempt to stem the spread of the virus “.
The minister of public Safety, Genevieve Guilbault, had acknowledged last week that there could be new outbreaks in the prisons of quebec. She had recalled that it had authorized temporary release for medical purposes “to try to limit the spread” and in addition to other measures already taken, such as the confinement, and the wearing of personal protective equipment for correctional officers. The number of inmates at Bordeaux is increased from 915 to 872 since.
In recent weeks, the inmates of the two parts of the prison had been put in confinement 24 hours on 24, which had resulted in overflows. Of the inmates who are confined, have lit small fires by burning magazines and newspapers, or have overflowing their toilets to flood their cells last week. Since then, those who have obtained a negative test result to the COVID-19 were able to be transferred to another non-infected.