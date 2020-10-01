First official photos of the Volkswagen Taos “made in Argentina”
Volkswagen released images of the SUV that will be located between T-Cross and Tiguan. Engines confirmed all the details.
Volkswagen Argentina released the first official photos of the Taos , the C segment (compact) SUV, which has already begun pre-production at the Pacheco Argentine plant.
The photos correspond to a presentation that was made for the United States press, where the product will arrive imported from Mexico, according to the specialized site Autoblog.
It is the first time that the German brand shows full-body images of the Taos, known until now as Project Tarek. Only the emblems are missing in the photos.
At the same time, the Taos was shown to the press in Argentina and Brazil: the unit was camouflaged and only revealed the emblems and the grill illuminated with LEDs .
The Taos is an SUV for the C segment (compact) that will be positioned midway between the T-Cross (segment B, small) and Tiguan AllSpace (segment D, midsize) . As the brand officially announced, the first pre-series units have already begun to be produced in Pacheco, after an investment of 650 million dollars.
Its launch in Argentina is scheduled for May 2021.
The mechanics for Argentina have already been confirmed: it is the excellent 1.4-liter TSi turbonaftero engine with 150 hp of power and 250 nm of touch, combined only with a six-speed automatic transmission (Tiptronic, with torque converter) and front-wheel drive .
In a second stage, a 2.0 TSi turbonaftero engine of 230 hp and 350 nm of touch is expected, with six-speed automatic transmission (DSG, double clutch) and 4Motion all-wheel drive.
In the United States, the debut of a new 1.5 turbo engine with an eight-speed automatic transmission was confirmed. A 4Motion version was also confirmed, with the same 1.5 and seven-speed automatic transmission.
This model will compete in our market against other SUVs in Segment C. VW will directly target the current leader in sales in Argentina and Brazil: the Jeep Compass.