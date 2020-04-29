First session successful virtual in the Commons, despite a few glitches, technical
Just as many of the workers who discover the meetings by teleconference, members of parliament have experienced some technical difficulties.
28 April 2020
Catherine Lévesque
The canadian Press
OTTAWA – a Few pips techniques are come to slow down the first virtual desktop session to the House of commons, but the exercise has been successful.
The all-new “special committee on the pandemic of COVID-19” met by teleconference Tuesday afternoon, as agreed.
The fiscal year of nearly three hours allowed to the members of the opposition to ask many questions to the Trudeau government and, in some cases, to get answers.
The minister of public Safety, Bill Blair, has unveiled that there had been a reduction of 99 % of travellers arriving in Canada by air.
Respirators, gowns and disinfectant
His colleague, Innovation, Navdeep Bains, said that canadian companies were producing at the present time 30 000 respirators, more than 18 million blouses and 15 million litres of hand sanitizer per month.
However, it has not wanted to decide on the number of masks produced in the country on a monthly basis, even when pressed for questions by the conservative member of parliament Michelle Rempel Garner.
The bloquistes and the mp green Jenica Atwin have passed the reins to try to get a clear answer on assistance to companies in tax havens, but without success.
The minister of national Revenue, Diane called to order, merely repeating that tackling tax evasion is a “priority” for the federal government.
“Mr. president, it is no matter what!” exclaimed the bloquiste Alain Therrien, visibly exasperated.
Some elected officials have begun to speak without having activated their microphone, while others have not been able to activate it in time to speak. But the majority of the problems were related to the simultaneous translation in English when the mps took the word in French.
The leader of the Bloc québécois, Yves-François Blanchet, has had to interrupt his opening remarks to turn off the alarm on his phone. “Don’t move, I have something that sounds”, he said, adding that “this is not a wake up call”.
The conservative Alain Rayes has complained about the bad internet connection of one of the buildings of the parliament, which caused him to lose several minutes of the debate.
In general, the majority of the elected representatives were able to connect. They were close to 300 at the beginning of the meeting, and approximately 260 towards the end, which is equivalent to between 75 % and 90 % of the members.
“Don’t move, I have something that sounds ”
The leader of the Bloc québécois, Yves-François Blanchet
They have not failed to acknowledge the it staff, who worked behind the scenes to resolve their glitches during these three hours.
“I think we should give them a round of applause virtual,” said mp Rempel Garner.
Delivery canadian emergency for students
On Wednesday, a small group of deputies will meet in the House of commons in person to discuss the project of law that provides a Benefit to canadian emergency for students (PCUE) to replace their income from summer jobs, from may to August. The PCUE offer 1250 $ per month to students, which can be combined with income up to $ 1000 per month.
The government of Quebec, as well as people from the business community, have voiced concern about their ability to recruit young people for the summer with such a sum of money which is offered to them.
Mr. Blanchet has proposed on Tuesday what he considers to be a “very strong incentive to employment”. It suggests that, after 1000 $, for every dollar earned, 50 cents should stay in the student and 50 cents should be deducted from the benefit.
According to him, this would allay the fears of the business community and allow the State to save “tens of millions of dollars”.