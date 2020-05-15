Fitzgibbon in discussion with potential investors for the Cirque du Soleil
The objective of the government, says Pierre Fitzgibbon, is to ensure that the Circus of the Sun is reborn, as the decision-making centre remains in Quebec, and that the financial structure is robust.
The Quebec government is in discussion with potential investors who are eyeing the Circus of the Sun, confirmed on Friday that Pierre Fitzgibbon.
The minister of Economy, who participated in virtual exchanges with opposition mps, however, kept to confirm that his government was going to help the Circus.
The objective of the government, he said, is to ensure that the Circus of the Sun is reborn, as the decision-making centre remains in Quebec, and that the financial structure is robust.
But it would be “totally inappropriate” for him to publicize anything today, so that discussions behind the scenes continue.
Mr. Fitzgibbon was when insured, Friday, to be “very aware” that he is using the taxpayers ‘money, and promised to be” careful “, “thorough” and “totally transparent” when an announcement will be made.
Dragging a debt estimated at more than 900 million US dollars, the Circus is coming to get emergency funding of 50 million US dollars through its three main shareholders — TPG Capital, Fosun Capital Group and the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec.
In addition to studying all of the scenarios, including the one where it would be shielded from its creditors, the company started its efforts to find an investor or a buyer, or renegotiating another injection of capital from its current owners.
Both Quebec and Ottawa, the Circus has recently added a mandate to its registration as a lobbyist to solicit a financial boost in order to weather the storm triggered by the new coronavirus.
As the minister Fitzgibbon has never closed the door on a possible assistance of the government Legault, everything suggests that Investissement Québec will be put to contribution in the revival of the Circus, which canceled its 44 performances, in addition to laying off almost all of its workforce — approximately 4700 people — due to the pandemic of COVID-19.