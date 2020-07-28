Five cases within a team of ball hockey
A hockey player ball evolving Complex ProGym dek hockey de Sherbrooke has earned a positive test to the COVID-19.
28 July 2020 13h51
Updated at 16h58
Five cases within a team of ball hockey
Claude Plante
The Forum
Jerome Gaudreau
The Forum
The canadian Press
Suspected of suffering from the COVID-19 last week, a hockey player ball evolving Complex ProGym dek hockey de Sherbrooke finally got a positive test and four other of his teammates are now infected.
In total, five players from the same team of ball hockey with the COVID-19. These are 18 to 22 years. Fifty members of the league of the ProGym dek hockey were tested, as well as members of the staff.
The middle of the hockey ball in the search for solutions
“All the teammates and all the players of the opposing teams have undergone testing. The player in question has played two parties, and that he was suffering from the COVID-19. It was asymptomatic. Like the other four players also. These five people are in quarantine until 2 August,” informs the owner of the place, Raphael Jolicoeur.
This new outbreak is not without reminding us of the events that occurred during a tournament in Mirabel on July 11 after the discovery of seven positive cases of the COVID-19.
This time, the young player has played in parts of 17 and 19 July and the Complex ProGym dek hockey has been briefed on the 21st of July.
“We have also quarantined some employees as a precaution. ”
—
Raphael Jolicoeur
The next day, the facilities were closed, the moment of a day and a cleaning operation was immediately launched. In Excellence dek hockey in Fleurimont, the place has also been disinfected as a precautionary measure and the centre was closed for 48 h.
“We took the situation seriously, ensures the owner of the ProGym. It has also been placed in quarantine, some of the employees as a precaution. I must have had a dozen communications with the public Health by telephone and a dozen others by e-mail. It was informed also of the other centers and alerted all the members of our league. The measures have even been strengthened and the players that have been tested must present a negative result to return to the game.”
Note that for the age group 10 to 19 years of age, the percentage of hospitalization among people with the COVID-19 in the Estrie region is 0% and 1% among the 20 to 29 years. No deaths were reported for these age groups in the region.