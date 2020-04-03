Five firefighters in montreal have contracted the coronavirus
Photo: Guillaume Levasseur Duty
The three barracks were disinfected, but remained open, a-t was specified.
Five firefighters in montreal have contracted the coronavirus, and more than 35 others have been placed in confinement, said Friday the Association of Montreal fire department (MPA) has asked the Service de sécurité incendie de Montréal (SIM) that precautions are taken to better protect soldiers in the barracks.
The MPA is concerned about the safety of his troops. The five firefighters who have received a diagnosis of contamination at the COVID-19 had worked in the barracks, 41, 76 and 35. The containment has also been necessary for several firefighters who responded to recently from a citizen who would have had a heart attack, but who, according to the NPA, was “in all likelihood” infected by the coronavirus.
The Association has entered into an agreement with the employer for the introduction of measures that can reduce the risk of spread of the COVID-19. Changes have been made to the rotation in the barracks in order to limit the risk of cross-contamination between the different barracks. The agreement also provides for the suspension of leave and holiday until 30 June.