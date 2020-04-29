Five new cases of COVID-19 among the employees of the residence The Gardens of Evangeline
The private seniors ‘ residence The Gardens of Evangeline in Beauport has over 400 units.
28 April 2020
Updated on April 29, 2020 to 0h18
Judith Desmeules
The Sun
Five other employees of the private seniors ‘ residence The Gardens of Evangeline was tested positive to the COVID-19 on Tuesday. In total, 32 religious, and staff of seven are infected with the virus. “You can’t reproach himself for having been imprudent,” said the provincial superior of the Sister Servants of the Saint-Coeur-de-Marie, Anne-Marie Richard.
Please remember that all residents and employees of the establishment have been or will be tested for the virus. Managers CIUSSS of the National Capital are on the scene to lend a helping hand to the teams of the residence.
The establishment of Beauport welcomes the Sister Servants of the Holy Heart of Mary (SSSM) from 2018, making the place one of the largest residences for seniors in Quebec, with more than 400 units. Dozens of religious of the Ursuline sisters who left the monastery in Old Quebec to remain there also.
For the moment, the 32 infected users are religious, but the response of all screening tests will be known in the coming days. In an interview with The Sun Tuesday, the sister Anne-Marie Richard, provincial superior of the SSSM, expressed the “shock” felt when she learned that the COVID-19 was input in the rooms of her friends.
“We knew that there were some sisters who had symptoms, and then other residents were added. It was to do the tests. It’s been a very long time that we are confined, since mid-march. We have had no visit, and even that the sisters had not the permission of output. It is clear that it comes from a person from the outside, but I don’t want to blame anybody. No one has done on purpose”, she says.
To DISCOVER : the detailed map of The Covid-19 prepared by Benoît Lalonde, head of practical work and research in the Department of geography, and Stéfano Biondo, cartothécaire at the Centre GéoStat of the Library, Université Laval
Sister Anne-Marie Richard does not remain in the Gardens of Evangeline, but was accustomed to gather with the sisters resident, as for the feast of Easter, for example. She has not seen for several months now.
“We can’t go there and they can not get out. We find it very hard, but we respect it. We can not blame himself for having been imprudent.”
She feels a certain comfort in knowing that none of the religious is seriously ill for the moment, although she knows that the situation may evolve rapidly. She is worried, however, for those who already have health problems. “We try to accompany them at a distance and pray for them.”
The units which cater to the nuns are separated from the other apartments of the residence, the contacts between the two sides are very limited since the opinion of containment.
Balance sheet for the Capitale-Nationale
The National Capital had 14 new cases positive on its territory on Tuesday, bringing the total to 789 infected people, 23 people are hospitalized and eight of them are in intensive care. The region also adds four new deaths, for a total of 45 since the beginning of the crisis.
The deaths occurred in the places of outbreak, three at the Jeffery Hale Hospital in Quebec city (149 cases positive), bringing the total deaths to 27. The other occurred at the Manoir de Courville (43 positive cases), a private seniors ‘ residence that is now home to four deaths since the beginning of the crisis.
The situation stabilizes at the CHSLD Paul-Triquet (53 confirmed cases), who notes a single case of a Tuesday, an employee. No new person contaminated the CHSLD Le Faubourg (6 confirmed cases).
“At the present time, it is almost 97 % of residential environments for seniors in our area who are spared by the COVID‐19. This illustrates the extent to which health professionals redouble their efforts and apply strict measures, strict prevention and control of infections, and I congratulate them. Also, I recall that the COVID‐19 is a virus five times more infectious and ten times more severe than the flu. My priority remains the protection of our seniors, particularly those in accommodation who have a health very fragile, and who live and impacts the most serious of the disease on their health”, said Dr. Francois Desbiens, regional director of public health of the CIUSSS of the National Capital.
Balance sheet by sector, April 28, 2020
Chaudière-Appalaches
Only four new cases are added to the territory of the Chaudière-Appalaches Tuesday, the total amounted to 382 cases (six cases are supported by another region). Eight people are still hospitalized, and they are all in intensive care.
Recall that 232 people are restored to the COVID-19 in the region, with seven deaths since the beginning of the health crisis.
Still no new cases for the Manor Liverpool, a place of outbreak of the virus. There are still 29 confirmed cases among residents and 14 cases among the employees.
Balance sheet by sector, April 28, 2020
