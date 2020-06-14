Five other deaths of the COVID-19 in the National Capital

| June 14, 2020 | News | No Comments

Cinq autres décès de la COVID-19 dans la Capitale-Nationale

Cinq autres décès de la COVID-19 dans la Capitale-Nationale

Share

14 June 2020 15h38

Share

Five other deaths of the COVID-19 in the National Capital

Cinq autres décès de la COVID-19 dans la Capitale-Nationale

Cinq autres décès de la COVID-19 dans la Capitale-Nationale

Judith Desmeules

The Sun

Five deaths linked to the COVID-19 occurred in the week of June 8, have been reported to public health in the last 24 hours. The National Capital account, therefore, 157 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The people who died last week were residing in NURSING homes general Hospital and the Gardens of the Upper St. Lawrence river, the accommodation centres most affected by the virus.

The general Hospital of Québec deplores 31 deaths, 92 users and 64 employees are infected. The private CHSLD not discounted Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures, Gardens, the Upper St. Lawrence river, complains about him 22 deaths. On Sunday, he also added three positive cases, 71 users and 80 employees are now infected.

The CHSLD Le Faubourg also report on two new cases, 31 users and 31 employees are infected, he has recorded eight deaths since the start of the crisis.

The five new cases mentioned above are the five new cases recorded by the CIUSSS in the National Capital on Sunday. The total of infected people in the region amounts to 1760, which 1126 are now considered cured. On the territory, 15 people are hospitalized, three of them are in intensive care.

The situation remains stable in other places of outbreaks in the region : Jeffery Hale Hospital (214 cases and 40 deaths), CHSLD Paul-Triquet (76 cases and 15 deaths), Gardens of Évangéline (134 cases, 14 deaths), CHSLD Saint-Jean-Eudes (23 cases, 4 deaths), Manor and Course of the Atrium (57 cases and 7 deaths), residence Havre du Trait-Carré (35 cases and 1 death), CHSLD Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes (9 cases and 1 death), Clearing of the Wooded area (16 cases).

Cinq autres décès de la COVID-19 dans la Capitale-Nationale

Balance sheet of case-by-sector, 14 June 2020

image provided by the CIUSSS

Chaudière-Appalaches

The region has two new cases. The number of confirmed cases in the Chaudière-Appalaches amounted to 512, three people are hospitalized and one of them is in the intensive care unit. The CISSS account 483 recoveries and eight deaths since the beginning of the health crisis.

Cinq autres décès de la COVID-19 dans la Capitale-Nationale

Balance sheet of case-by-sector, 14 June 2020

image provided by the CISSS

Le Soleil

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *