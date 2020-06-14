Five other deaths of the COVID-19 in the National Capital
14 June 2020 15h38
Judith Desmeules
The Sun
Five deaths linked to the COVID-19 occurred in the week of June 8, have been reported to public health in the last 24 hours. The National Capital account, therefore, 157 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
The people who died last week were residing in NURSING homes general Hospital and the Gardens of the Upper St. Lawrence river, the accommodation centres most affected by the virus.
The general Hospital of Québec deplores 31 deaths, 92 users and 64 employees are infected. The private CHSLD not discounted Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures, Gardens, the Upper St. Lawrence river, complains about him 22 deaths. On Sunday, he also added three positive cases, 71 users and 80 employees are now infected.
The CHSLD Le Faubourg also report on two new cases, 31 users and 31 employees are infected, he has recorded eight deaths since the start of the crisis.
The five new cases mentioned above are the five new cases recorded by the CIUSSS in the National Capital on Sunday. The total of infected people in the region amounts to 1760, which 1126 are now considered cured. On the territory, 15 people are hospitalized, three of them are in intensive care.
The situation remains stable in other places of outbreaks in the region : Jeffery Hale Hospital (214 cases and 40 deaths), CHSLD Paul-Triquet (76 cases and 15 deaths), Gardens of Évangéline (134 cases, 14 deaths), CHSLD Saint-Jean-Eudes (23 cases, 4 deaths), Manor and Course of the Atrium (57 cases and 7 deaths), residence Havre du Trait-Carré (35 cases and 1 death), CHSLD Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes (9 cases and 1 death), Clearing of the Wooded area (16 cases).