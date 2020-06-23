Five religious orders for alleged sex crimes on minors
Johanne Fournier
Special Collaboration
MATANE — Five religious of the congregation of the Clerics of Saint-Viateur have been arrested by the police, on Tuesday, in one of their homes in Joliette.
The five men are aged 78 to 88 years will be required to answer charges relating to sexual offences which would have occurred between 1961 and 1989, Rigaud, in Montérégie, in The Minerve, in The Laurentians, as well as Pohenegamook, and Matane, in Bas-Saint-Laurent.
The suspects are Jean Pilon, Gerard Whissel, Roger Larue, Laurent Madore and Raoul Jomphe. According to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), they were responsible for the education and mentoring of the alleged victims who were minors at the time of the alleged crimes. “They will face several charges, including gross indecency, sexual assault and indecent assault against persons of the male sex”, informed the information officer of the SQ, Ingrid Asselin.
Even if several of the victims have been identified to date, the SQ invites anyone who may have information about the actions of the accused to communicate with the central criminal information at 1 800 659-4264.