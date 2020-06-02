Fleur-de-Lys “finally” open: traders happy [VIDEO]

The owners were pleasantly surprised by the traffic. Without that there are queues everywhere, there were a lot of customers for a Monday morning.

June 1st, 2020

Updated June 2, 2020 0h18

Judith Desmeules

The Sun

There was no crowd in the Fleur-de-Lys on Monday morning, the day of reopening (expected!) malls, but the customers were at the rendezvous. There are, however, not the same atmosphere, visitors are encouraged to buy what they need and leave-no loitering, walks or rest in the mall.

The owners were pleasantly surprised by the traffic. Without that there are queues everywhere, there were a lot of customers for a Monday morning.

“I think it is a day of relief. There is movement in the centre, people are happy, they want to start over to have fun and want to regain a sense of normalcy in their habits of life. It’s good for everyone,” stresses Jonathan Trudel, co-founder of Trudel Alliance, at the head of the shopping centre.

The Sun, Frédéric Matte

Obviously, there are more security officers on the ground. They ensure clients follow the rules of social distancing and avoid gatherings. However, the agents want to be tolerant, they know that the opening of shopping centres is a small happiness waiting for since a long time for the customer accustomed to.

“There has been a lot of preparation to do, to prepare for the arrival of the public, and to provide all possible support to our merchants”, added Mr. Trudel.

Twenty people were already waiting outside when the doors open at 8: 30, fearing the queues. The shops opened shop that around 9: 30 or 10: 30. Quietly, the shopping center is filled, a mixture of customers, with mask or without a mask. Everyone can enter, but Fleur de Lys is recommended that clients take into account the recommendations of the government.

In addition to security agents, members of the service staff have been added, of the signaling is set up on the floor and the washing of hands is asked for all the entries in Fleur-de-Lys.

“It was also removed from the furniture, which served as places of rest, to avoid large gatherings. The walk in centre as it was before, it becomes more difficult. The visits are really for a specific purpose. The people are responsible.”

The massage chairs, the benches, tables and sofas have been covered or removed.

There was no crowd in the Fleur-de-Lys on Monday morning, the day of reopening (expected!) buying centres, but the customers were at the rendezvous.

The Sun, Patrice Laroche

“Finally!”

Happy Monday morning, it was the merchants. One phrase was on everyone’s lips: “Finally, we can reopen and see our customers.” The majority of the shops were able to raise their grid Monday and welcome their customers, while others need to finalize some adjustments and will open in the next few days.

“We had loyal customers, which was recurrent, we see that it is coming back. In spite of everything, it re-creates a climate of trust, a customer experience pleasant. There are several creative initiatives of our merchants,” says also Jonathan Trudel.

Several have attractive discounts that will sell the goods accumulated during the spring. In TPM Hobby & Collection, it gives a small discount of $ 1 to customers who wear the mask, only to make the exchange user friendly and encourage people to follow the recommendations. With the purchase of a mask in the store, the trade will also offer the discounts to customers.

“This is not much, it is to be solidarity with the rules of the government. It gives a little humorous note. With all these rules, it is a little heavy, there’s a way to make it enjoyable. We will be able to meet with our clients, to whom we spoke on the phone from time to time to the orders. But this is not a sufficient contact. Finally, we can see them”, said Jean-Pierre Samson, the owner of the shop.

Mr. Samson and his team are the hood and not the mask, they wanted customers to see their smile. They have also inscribed their name on the front of the visor, for a more personal touch.

Same sound of bell on the side of Marc Nadeau, the owner of Passe-Temps 3000. “We are super pissed off, it is as if we opened a new store, there is a little febrile. We had transformed the shop into a warehouse for online orders. Since 5 o’clock in the morning, we made the final preparations. What we lack the most was human contact. The website we held in life up to the opening, it was time.”

Other adjustments or changes may be noticed in the next few days and weeks, Fleur-de-Lys. Only the phase 1 of the re-opening of shopping centres is on, the government will make soon other recommendations. The opening hours may also vary from trade to trade.

The centre commercial Fleur de Lys, opened on Monday

The Sun, Patrice Laroche

Le Soleil

