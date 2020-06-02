Fleur-de-Lys “finally” open: traders happy [VIDEO]
The owners were pleasantly surprised by the traffic. Without that there are queues everywhere, there were a lot of customers for a Monday morning.
June 1st, 2020
Updated June 2, 2020 0h18
Fleur-de-Lys “finally” open: traders happy [VIDEO]
Judith Desmeules
The Sun
There was no crowd in the Fleur-de-Lys on Monday morning, the day of reopening (expected!) malls, but the customers were at the rendezvous. There are, however, not the same atmosphere, visitors are encouraged to buy what they need and leave-no loitering, walks or rest in the mall.
“I think it is a day of relief. There is movement in the centre, people are happy, they want to start over to have fun and want to regain a sense of normalcy in their habits of life. It’s good for everyone,” stresses Jonathan Trudel, co-founder of Trudel Alliance, at the head of the shopping centre.
The Sun, Frédéric Matte
Obviously, there are more security officers on the ground. They ensure clients follow the rules of social distancing and avoid gatherings. However, the agents want to be tolerant, they know that the opening of shopping centres is a small happiness waiting for since a long time for the customer accustomed to.
“There has been a lot of preparation to do, to prepare for the arrival of the public, and to provide all possible support to our merchants”, added Mr. Trudel.
Twenty people were already waiting outside when the doors open at 8: 30, fearing the queues. The shops opened shop that around 9: 30 or 10: 30. Quietly, the shopping center is filled, a mixture of customers, with mask or without a mask. Everyone can enter, but Fleur de Lys is recommended that clients take into account the recommendations of the government.
In addition to security agents, members of the service staff have been added, of the signaling is set up on the floor and the washing of hands is asked for all the entries in Fleur-de-Lys.
“It was also removed from the furniture, which served as places of rest, to avoid large gatherings. The walk in centre as it was before, it becomes more difficult. The visits are really for a specific purpose. The people are responsible.”
The massage chairs, the benches, tables and sofas have been covered or removed.