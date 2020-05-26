FlipNpik: an application that wants to promote buying local
To appear on FlipNpik, the shops must have been recommended by users or ambassadors.
24 may 2020
Updated may 25, 2020 at 10h19
Myriam Boulianne
The Sun
In these uncertain times, merchants will be able to count on a new application to increase their visibility. Already 300 businesses in the city of Québec are inscribed on FlipNpik and 1500 others could be added within a week.
The application, available across Canada, lists between 7000 and 8000 shops recommended by the users. FlipNpik wants to be “a social network based on a content created by the community and aimed at users pay to promote their shops favorite,” says Nadira Hajjar, co-founder of the app.
Basically, each time a person recommends a settlement, it receives the “Flip Social”, points redeemable for discounts and offers in the shops listed. Users will also be able to receive “boxes of tricks”, exclusive promotion of a trade in order to attract a new customer base.
To appear on FlipNpik, the shops must have been recommended by users or ambassadors. The latter, they are public figures, bloggers, or influencers, are at the heart of the application. “Their profiles are public, we can go see their favourite place of business for inspiration,” says Ms. Hajjar.
In the region of Quebec, the creative content Kamélia Gill has chosen to participate in the project, because she has “always had a heart to encourage local businesses”. Followed by more that 23 000 subscribers on Instagram, she confirms that this concern is at the heart of its content.
Originally from the Montérégie region, but a resident of Quebec during his studies, Kamélia receives questions on a regular basis, to know what are its restaurants and favourite cafés in Quebec city, what activities to do, etc “With FlipNpik, I think it’s great because I can share all my recommendations on one and the same page,” she says.
Among the businesses which recently listed on the application, include Bowls and Poké, the Nektar Caféologue of St-Joseph street, or the store of plants, Folia Design.