FlipNpik: an application that wants to promote buying local

| May 25, 2020 | News | No Comments

FlipNpik: une application qui veut promouvoir l’achat local

FlipNpik: une application qui veut promouvoir l’achat local

To appear on FlipNpik, the shops must have been recommended by users or ambassadors.

Share

24 may 2020

Updated may 25, 2020 at 10h19

Share

FlipNpik: an application that wants to promote buying local

FlipNpik: une application qui veut promouvoir l’achat local

FlipNpik: une application qui veut promouvoir l’achat local

Myriam Boulianne

The Sun

In these uncertain times, merchants will be able to count on a new application to increase their visibility. Already 300 businesses in the city of Québec are inscribed on FlipNpik and 1500 others could be added within a week.

The application, available across Canada, lists between 7000 and 8000 shops recommended by the users. FlipNpik wants to be “a social network based on a content created by the community and aimed at users pay to promote their shops favorite,” says Nadira Hajjar, co-founder of the app.

Basically, each time a person recommends a settlement, it receives the “Flip Social”, points redeemable for discounts and offers in the shops listed. Users will also be able to receive “boxes of tricks”, exclusive promotion of a trade in order to attract a new customer base.

To appear on FlipNpik, the shops must have been recommended by users or ambassadors. The latter, they are public figures, bloggers, or influencers, are at the heart of the application. “Their profiles are public, we can go see their favourite place of business for inspiration,” says Ms. Hajjar.

In the region of Quebec, the creative content Kamélia Gill has chosen to participate in the project, because she has “always had a heart to encourage local businesses”. Followed by more that 23 000 subscribers on Instagram, she confirms that this concern is at the heart of its content.

Originally from the Montérégie region, but a resident of Quebec during his studies, Kamélia receives questions on a regular basis, to know what are its restaurants and favourite cafés in Quebec city, what activities to do, etc “With FlipNpik, I think it’s great because I can share all my recommendations on one and the same page,” she says.

Among the businesses which recently listed on the application, include Bowls and Poké, the Nektar Caféologue of St-Joseph street, or the store of plants, Folia Design.

FlipNpik: une application qui veut promouvoir l’achat local

Provided by FlipNpik

“There is concern for traders”

The co-founder of the app, Nadira Hajjar, is aware that the crisis of the COVID-19 has been difficult for traders. She and her team have therefore decided to adapt the product. In the coming weeks, more features will be added. Users can for example see on the profile of traders if they have a shop or online, if they offer delivery or pick up in store. In addition, an interactive map will enable us to see the shops recommended in the vicinity.

“You can’t really promote the fact to go out and eat. Then, we adjust our messages to encourage the shops. ”


Nadira Hajjar, confondatrice of FlipNpik

Because of the COVID-19, the designers have also had to push their launch date, which was to be held in march. “We’ll wait for the gradual opening of shops before you make the promotion complete.”

For the moment, the platform counts 4000 users. Ms. Hajjar hopes to reach 50 000 by the end of the year. The application is free, but the founder did not rule out the possibility of a paid membership when FlipNpik reaches a critical mass of users.

Le Soleil

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *