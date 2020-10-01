Flor Vigna turns on the net in lingerie, shorts and short blouse
The influencer shared a couple of posts that caused a sensation among her fans. In the note, the images.
Flor Vigna caused a sensation these days with a couple of posts that fascinated her fans. In one, she wears short shorts and a white blouse, while dancing to the hit I like it by the Brazilian singer Anitta along with Cardi B and Myke Towers .
” A mi me guuuu “, launched at the bottom of the video and garnered almost 700,000 views in a couple of days.
I like me ud83cudfb6 #MeGusta #MeGustaChallenge #Anitta @Anitta @iamcardib
On the other hand, this Wednesday night, the influencer shared a promotional campaign for lingerie, wearing a white outfit with lace and transparency.
WITH TODAAA !!! Some beautiful beautiful models entered @ amo.bohemia !!!!! Thank you for this madness, for accompanying us and choosing us asiu0301 u2665ufe0fud83dude4fud83cudffb Ph: @florjacobs Make up u0026amp; hair: @paolachianeseee