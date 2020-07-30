Florida: they do not adhere to the social distancing, he pulls out his gun and shoots
A man in Florida was arrested for having used his weapon in the lobby of a Miami Beach hotel.
July 29, 2020 20h26
MIAMI — A man from Florida has been arrested for having used his weapon Monday in the lobby of a Miami Beach hotel, where he prevailed against a mother and son who were not sufficiently to his taste to the sanitary recommendations of social distancing.
“You need to leave. You don’t stand at a distance”, said in a first time Douglas Marks to the two clients of the institution, according to the police report from the tourist town of the south-eastern United States, viewed Wednesday by theAFP.
The woman, Veronica Pena, and his son, tourists from the State of New Mexico, have ignored his remarks and sat down on a couch, turning her back.
“Let me take care of them. There are two people who do not follow the recommendations,” then said Mr. Marks, 29 years old, according to the mother of the family.
Several shots were then heard in the lobby of the hotel, but there were no casualties.
Mr. Marks stated to the police that he thought he was followed, he had asked the reception to call for help and that he had been shot four times, in the guise of”warning”.
He was arrested for assault, serious with a deadly weapon and use of a weapon in public, among other charges.
This new incident betrays the atmosphere of tension today in Florida, one of the epicenters of the us this pandemic COVID-19, where one out of every 50 has been contaminated.
Another man was arrested last week in the “Sunshine State” for having pointed his gun to a person who asked him to please wear a mask in a supermarket Walmart.