Fog around the impact on gas prices
April 21, 2020 | Business | No Comments|
Jacques Nadeau Le Devoir
The state of the market reflects the scope of the containment measures in the world and the price war that broke out in march between saudi Arabia and Russia, which refused then to reduce its production.
The price of a barrel is again shown to be volatile on Tuesday, rattled by an uncertain demand.
The coverage of the COVID-19 and the first 7 items are free of charge.
You must have an account to take advantage of it.
Create an account
?Already a subscriber? Connect-you.