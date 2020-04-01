Football team of Belarus became famous thanks to the coronavirus
The club district Case received the support of fans from Australia, England, USA and other countries, who dedicate songs to him, and groups in social networks.
Belarusian regional football team has become famous throughout the world thanks to the coronavirus and gained fans in different countries.
Belarus was the only country in Europe that didn’t stop the football championship because of the pandemic, COVID-19, and sold the rights to matches broadcast in dozens of countries.
At this time there were already two rounds of the championship, which was followed worldwide, and the most popular club of foreign audience was.
For English speaking fans the name of the club is consonant with the word “slut” (or “sluts” in the plural), which is called the girls of easy virtue.
If this support is serious? established in Australia international fan club FK Slutsk Worldwide has more than 1,800 members, which are gradually immersed in the realities of Belarusian football.
So fans know that is not in the best financial position because of the problems of the main sponsor – Slutsky sakharorafinadnyi plant, and intend to use crowdfunding to help with the club.
In the group discuss the matches, vote on the question of the competence of head coach Vitaly Pavlov, as well as planning a trip to a home match, the teams immediately after the end of the pandemic.
A fan from new York has recorded his own version of club anthem in which he called the greatest team in Belarus and Europe.