For Obama, the officials do “not even pretending to be responsible.”
The former u.s. president, Barack Obama
May 16, 2020 18h25
AFP
Agence France-Presse
WASHINGTON — former us president Barack Obama spoke to students Saturday at a ceremony virtual diploma, a rare public intervention since the beginning of the pandemic COVID-19, and in which he indirectly criticized the management of his successor.
The democratic party has not the habit of criticizing by name Donald Trump in the audience, but it often has distilled his criticism of how thinly veiled. In a congratulatory message released during a ceremony Saturday after-noon for graduates of the network of universities historically black (HBCU), he evoked the consequences of the pandemic:
“First of all, this pandemic has finally buried the idea that so many of our leaders know what they are doing,” said Barack Obama. “Many of them do not even want to pretend to be responsible”.
It was also emphasized that the health crisis was an indication of the inequalities that afflict Black americans, and he was apparently indignant, without the name, the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, 25 years old, shot on February 23 while he was jogging in a residential area of Brunswick, a city of Georgia, a southern State of the United States.
“A disease like this puts into light the underlying inequalities and the burden historically carried by the black communities in this country,” said Barack Obama. “We observe it when a black man does his jogging and that people decide to challenge it, to question it and to shoot him if he does not submit to their questions”.
The former democratic president will speak in a second virtual event Saturday at 20: 00 (0: 00 GMT Sunday), was broadcast by several tv channels, and named Graduate Together, at the destination of high school students private of ceremonies to the end of secondary studies, which are common of the major events in each establishment.
In private, the former president has described more explicitly in the management of the pandemic by Donald Trump “a disaster chaotic absolute”, during a phone call with former employees on may 8, according to us media.
He was assured that he would spend “as much time as necessary to campaign as intensively as possible for Joe Biden,” which it has given its official support on April 14, in a long video message.
Against Donald Trump, who referred to the existence of a conspiracy against him called “Obamagate”, Barack Obama responded last week to a word tweeted: “Vote”.
Barack and Michelle Obama will participate in a third ceremony, on 6 June, titled “Dear Class of 2020, including singer Lady Gaga and activist from pakistan and Nobel peace prize winner Malala Yousafzai.