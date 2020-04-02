For terminally ill makes no sense: free from the ventilator Mask enhancement
Devices of artificial ventilation of lungs (IVL), which is an American businessman Elon Musk has promised to send free of charge in the hospital is suitable only for patients with a mild form of coronavirus.
You can use them in intensive care, reports about it “Gromadske” with reference to the Financial Times.
Reporters found that the devices reported by Musk, is BPAP devices. It is a machine which creates on the inhalation and exhalation of the patient pressure at different levels, and they are intended for use in the treatment of patients who have Covid-19 is in the form of light.
It is noted that these devices are $ 800, but the price of need for intensive care ventilators is the start of the age of a few thousand dollars.
In particular, journalists are skeptical that the devices are approved by Management on sanitary inspection behind quality of foodstuff and medicines. However, Musk has already sent 40 such BPAP machines in a hospital in new York.
In response, the former acting head of the Ministry of health Suprun asked him to help to provide Ukraine with such devices.
However, the Ukrainian expert madrepore Vadim Aristov called the Mask to discuss the provision of a ventilator with President Vladimir Zelensky, not Suprun, calling it “responsible for the catastrophe” in the medical field.
Later the Ukrainian Embassy in the USA asked for help with ventilators American inventor, founder of Tesla Elon musk.