For the money of competitors: brother Ermak was accused of working against international business
Denis Ermak, a brother of the head of the Office of the President Andrey Ermak, organized a campaign to destroy the business of the largest private port in Ukraine, “TIS” and its international partners.
Journalists claim that their possession was about 30 hours of covert filming numerous meetings Denis Ermak and his assistants with potential candidates for high public office. The meetings were held in August and October 2019. They Ermak promised to help with employment.
It is noted that a significant part of the team meetings Ermak devoted to the discussion of possible termination of the business growth of the company “TIS” and the impact in Ukraine of one of the world’s largest container companies, the Danish Maersk.
“Destroy connection” of the two companies Ermak assistants were taken ostensibly in the interests of competitors – the Odessa firm “KTL Ukraine”, which, in turn, is part of the powerful Turkish companies Kinay Group.
In conversation Denis Ermak talking about the fact that Turkish business is ready to pay 300 thousand dollars a month for the realization of their goals.
Journalists contacted the leaders of the company “KTL Ukraine”. To them, judging by the video, Denis Ermak sent a confidant of Vladimir Lebedev, to gather information about the necessary action against TIS and Maersk.
The company noted that Denis Ermak previously worked in the “KTL Ukraine”, and also confirmed that the mediator Vladimir Lebedev had indeed arrived in Odessa on their enterprise in 2019. However, they insist that the motive to “destroy communications”, “TIS” and Maersk was not.
This video 6 Sep Denis Ermak, instructing Lebedev says: “the sooner we begin to take active steps to report the change of the regulatory framework, the faster in fact, we will provide very good financial support.”
During this conversation Ermak dictated Lebedev commercial Director of “KTL Ukraine” Andrey Kuzmin and CEO Igor Khokhlov. He explained that “KTL Ukraine” need to develop a specific plan of measures to combat “TIS” and Maersk.
- Denis Ermak acknowledged that he met with people on the controversial “films”, which was published by the people’s Deputy from “public Servants” geo Leros.
- MP Leros, who was recently dismissed from the post of adviser to the President, published a series of videos that allegedly show the involvement of corruption Denis Ermak.
- Geo Leros said that was scandalous “film Ermak” absolutely free by mail.
- The head of the Office of the President Andrey Ermak for the first time commented on the scandal with the video, which was published in Leros.
- Andrey Ermak instructed the security service and RRT to investigate the scandal, accusing Leros to slander and saying that he “will have to answer publicly for every word of his lies.”
- Soon, the journalists established the defendants of the records, which were published by Leros.
- The speaker Vladimir Zelensky said that the President “is not going to respond to every post in Facebook”.
- Later, Leros has promised to publish new materials that allegedly indicate corruption ties of the head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak.