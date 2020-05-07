For Trump, the coronavirus is “worse than Pearl Harbor”

The u.s. president has yet taken to China, the birthplace of the pandemic, believing that “this would never have had to happen”.

6 may 2020 21: 59

Cyril Julien

Agence France-Presse

WASHINGTON — With more than 73 000 deaths in the United States, the epidemic of coronavirus is “worse” than the attack on Pearl Harbor and the September 11 attacks, said Wednesday Donald Trump, while Europe comes out little by little from the confinement, and the beginnings of a beginning of normalization with a strong symbol, the early resumption of the soccer championship in Germany.

“This was the attack the worst to which our country has ever faced. This is worse than Pearl Harbor,” said Mr. Trump, referring to the surprise attack by Japan against the u.s. military base in Hawaii in 1941, who had pushed the United States to enter world War ii.

“This is worse than the World Trade Center”, has he added, in reference to the attacks of September 11, 2001, resulting in almost 3000 deaths.

Beijing and Washington have continued their exchanges of invectives : the head of the american diplomacy Mike Pompeo has again claimed to have “significant evidence” that the COVID-19 was propagated from a laboratory in Wuhan, in central China, although he has admitted to have “no certainties”.

“No time to lose!”

The same morning, the chinese authorities had categorically rejected these accusations, as is the idea — put forward by Washington and supported by several western countries — an international survey.

Mr. Pompeo “may not present evidence” of a leak out of the laboratory “because he has not,” assured the chinese ambassador to the united Nations in Geneva. “The priority is to focus on the fight against the pandemic until the final victory […]. We have no time to lose, because it is necessary to save lives,” he said.

Since its appearance officially declared in December in Wuhan, the new coronavirus has made more than 260 000 deaths in the world, according to a balance sheet very certainly under-estimated, and has forced more than half of the humanity to stay confined.

The United States, the country most affected, have still lamented more than 2000 in 24 hours on Wednesday, with a balance sheet of more than 73 000 deaths in total. The other most affected countries are the Uk (30 076 dead), Italy (29 684), Spain (25 857) and France (25 809).

The pandemic now seems to be under control in Europe, the continent most grief-stricken, which has started since about two weeks a déconfinement progressive and cautious.

Sign of this evolution, Berlin has given its green light Wednesday for the resumption in mid-may in the Bundesliga, interrupted two months ago so that the coronavirus was the international sport at the forced rest. This will be the first major championship of soccer to restart, but behind closed doors and with measures of hygiene and prevention draconian.

If France has drawn a line on the end of his season, the England with its Premier League, Spain and Italy hope to resume in June. Other countries have already set their date for resumption, in which Serbia (may 30), Croatia (6 June), and Turkey (12 June). Portugal is also preparing for the recovery. In Belgium, however, the competitions remain suspended until the end of July.

The return to normal life in Germany goes beyond the football. Fort of the last digit of infection, “very satisfactory”, Berlin has decided on Wednesday to lift almost all restrictions imposed since mid-march to the first european economy to curb the contagion.

Children playing in Madrid. In Spain, the Parliament has voted to extend the state of alert until the 23rd of may. A déconfinement “precipitate” of the country would be a “mistake absolute, total and unforgivable”, has warned the prime minister Pedro Sanchez to defend this regime strictly limiting the travel.

AFP, Gabriel Bouys

“Goal” is reached

“We arrived at a point where we can say that we have achieved the goal of slowing the spread of the virus,” welcomed chancellor Angela Merkel.

The agreement of the federal government with the regions (Länder) provides for the reopening from next week from all the stores, including those of more than 800 square meters, which still remained closed, and all schools. Restaurants and hotels will reopen, according to the regions from next week.

Notable Exceptions : the closing of frontiers and the prohibition of major sports events, festive or cultural with the public.

Denmark’s neighbor, the health authorities also believe that the COVID-19 is expected in the short term to disappear under the effect of the containment measures, but they fear still a “second wave” of the disease.

In Belgium, the first minister Sophie Wilmès announced the reopening Monday of the shops non-essential. On Sunday, each family will be able to accommodate under one roof, four people, family or friends, provided that they are “always the same”.

But in Spain, the Parliament has voted to extend the state of alert until the 23rd of may. A déconfinement “precipitate” of the country would be a “mistake absolute, total and unforgivable”, has warned the prime minister Pedro Sanchez to defend this regime strictly limiting the travel.

In Poland, the presidential election that was to be held on Sunday, may 10 has been postponed to a later date, to be specified, because of the pandemic.

In the United Kingdom, prime minister Boris Johnson has been taken to task Wednesday by the leader of the opposition on the heavy official report of the COVID-19 in the country.

“How did we come to this pass?”, asked the leader of the labour Party, Keir Starmer, in front of a House of commons sparse, while an alarming number of deaths “climbing” in the retirement homes. Mr Johnson has promised to unveil on Sunday its strategy of déconfinement.

Airbnb hit

On the economic front, the european Commission predicted on Wednesday that a recession “history” in the EU this year, with a record loss of GDP of 7.7 % in the euro zone, and a rebound of 6.3% in 2021.

Unsurprisingly, the countries where are expected the most severe recessions in Greece (-9,7 %), Italy (with-9.5 %) and Spain (-9,4 %), with economies highly dependent on tourism.

This sector, which depend on more than 300 million jobs and 10 % of global GDP, is one of the hardest hit by the pandemic, whereas the large western capitals such as Berlin, Paris, London or New York are deserted by the tourists.

Airbnb, one of the iconic companies of the globalised tourism, will split 25% of its 7500 staff.

The situation remains alarming in Africa. Chad will isolate Friday, and for fifteen days in the capital, n’djamena, and 22 other cities to curb the spread of the virus.

In Nigeria, the government of Jigawa State (north) to investigate dozens of deaths that occurred in this very poor area, a few days after that the neighbouring State of Kano has been attributed to the coronavirus several tens of “mysterious deaths”.

The IMF, for its part, approved an emergency financial assistance to Kenya and Uganda to help them through the economic crisis caused by the pandemic.

Le Soleil

