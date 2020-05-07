For Trump, the coronavirus is “worse than Pearl Harbor”
The u.s. president has yet taken to China, the birthplace of the pandemic, believing that “this would never have had to happen”.
6 may 2020 21: 59
Cyril Julien
Agence France-Presse
WASHINGTON — With more than 73 000 deaths in the United States, the epidemic of coronavirus is “worse” than the attack on Pearl Harbor and the September 11 attacks, said Wednesday Donald Trump, while Europe comes out little by little from the confinement, and the beginnings of a beginning of normalization with a strong symbol, the early resumption of the soccer championship in Germany.
“This was the attack the worst to which our country has ever faced. This is worse than Pearl Harbor,” said Mr. Trump, referring to the surprise attack by Japan against the u.s. military base in Hawaii in 1941, who had pushed the United States to enter world War ii.
“This is worse than the World Trade Center”, has he added, in reference to the attacks of September 11, 2001, resulting in almost 3000 deaths.
Beijing and Washington have continued their exchanges of invectives : the head of the american diplomacy Mike Pompeo has again claimed to have “significant evidence” that the COVID-19 was propagated from a laboratory in Wuhan, in central China, although he has admitted to have “no certainties”.
“No time to lose!”
The same morning, the chinese authorities had categorically rejected these accusations, as is the idea — put forward by Washington and supported by several western countries — an international survey.
Mr. Pompeo “may not present evidence” of a leak out of the laboratory “because he has not,” assured the chinese ambassador to the united Nations in Geneva. “The priority is to focus on the fight against the pandemic until the final victory […]. We have no time to lose, because it is necessary to save lives,” he said.
Since its appearance officially declared in December in Wuhan, the new coronavirus has made more than 260 000 deaths in the world, according to a balance sheet very certainly under-estimated, and has forced more than half of the humanity to stay confined.
The United States, the country most affected, have still lamented more than 2000 in 24 hours on Wednesday, with a balance sheet of more than 73 000 deaths in total. The other most affected countries are the Uk (30 076 dead), Italy (29 684), Spain (25 857) and France (25 809).
The pandemic now seems to be under control in Europe, the continent most grief-stricken, which has started since about two weeks a déconfinement progressive and cautious.
Sign of this evolution, Berlin has given its green light Wednesday for the resumption in mid-may in the Bundesliga, interrupted two months ago so that the coronavirus was the international sport at the forced rest. This will be the first major championship of soccer to restart, but behind closed doors and with measures of hygiene and prevention draconian.
If France has drawn a line on the end of his season, the England with its Premier League, Spain and Italy hope to resume in June. Other countries have already set their date for resumption, in which Serbia (may 30), Croatia (6 June), and Turkey (12 June). Portugal is also preparing for the recovery. In Belgium, however, the competitions remain suspended until the end of July.
The return to normal life in Germany goes beyond the football. Fort of the last digit of infection, “very satisfactory”, Berlin has decided on Wednesday to lift almost all restrictions imposed since mid-march to the first european economy to curb the contagion.