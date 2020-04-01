Forbes magazine, in the spring, will resume output in Ukraine
Forbes magazine will resume output in Ukraine, reported on the website of the American publishing house March 30.
Print version of “Forbes Ukraine” will be restarted in the spring of 2020, in the second half of the year there will be an online version.
The new publisher of the magazine was “Wave!”. The project invests businessman Arthur Grantz, which owns the largest chain of stores duty-free trade in Ukraine (including at the airport Borispol). Editor-in-chief of the publication will be Vladimir Fedorin, who previously headed the magazine.
The magazine “Forbes Ukraine” will be published 10 times a year in Ukrainian and Russian languages. More than 80% of the content will be local.
In June 2019, Ukrainian media reported that the event log after restart can lead the former Executive Director of the hromadske Catherine Gorchinskaya. Then she has not confirmed this information, but on 30 March he wrote in Facebook that he actually talks about restarting the publication.
She said that the Slovak company Barecz&Conrad Media, which was supposed to publish the Ukrainian Forbes, in 2019 has decided not to enter the market of Ukraine. Then Gorchinskaya held talks with Forbes about the license as a potential publisher and found investors for the project.
“My potential investors passed due diligence (it is a financial or legal review of any object or asset. – “GORDON”) in Forbes. In parallel, I wrote the new business plan. Worked with me, probably the best financiers of the country. This is exactly the best business plan I wrote. Just trust that he is on the global level… in Parallel I have created a new system of corporate governance for Ukrainian Forbes. She was elegant, as simple as possible and take into account the interests of all parties. But at the end of the year I Forbes said that a new applicant for a license. And despite the fact that they love everything I give them, they are in talks with him now,” – said Gorchinskaya.
The magazine “Forbes Ukraine” were published in the years 2011-2017. It published the “Ukrainian Media holding” (UMH Group). The last issue came out in January 2017, the same year he stopped updating the site.
Fedorin was the chief editor of “Forbes Ukraine” from launch until August 2013. He left the project after the sale of the UMH Group to businessman Sergey Kurchenko.
In 2014 the American publishing house revoked the license of the Ukrainian Forbes, but UMH Group sued for the right to continue the publication of the journal, and the publication went out.