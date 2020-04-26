Ford takes it orally to the protester, and announces new measures
The prime minister, Doug Ford

The premier, Doug Ford, has severely criticised on Saturday the protesters anti-containment at Queen’s Park, calling them “reckless” and “selfish” for having defied the measures of distance physical.
Mr. Ford made the remarks during an announcement of new measures to support front-line workers. The provincial government will raise the salary of these workers fighting against the pandemic of the COVID-19 4 $ per hour over the course of the next four months.
The workers will also receive a monthly bonus of $ 250 if they have worked for more than 100 hours during a month, in the course of the next four months.
The people eligible for the premium will be the workers in the centres long-term care, homes, retirement, emergency shelter, to supportive housing, care facilities, community social services, the penal institutions, and those reserved for young people, the providers of care in the community and some members of the hospital staff.
Mr. Ford has announced these new measures, while rebuking the dozens of protesters who had gathered outside the provincial parliament to criticise the actions of emergency.
He said that the actions of the protesters – whose number was estimated to be a hundred, could complicate the task of health care workers for months.
A decree will also allow health facilities to temporarily affect their front-line staff to provide support in the homes of long-term care.
“Our homes long-term care are severely threatened by this deadly virus,” said the premier, Doug Ford.
The prime minister added that the measures will be used to better ” protect the residents and workers of the households, who are at high risk.”
Another of the new measures implemented by the provincial government aims to provide employers in the sector of intervention services more flexibility in managing their workforce.
The intervention services provide auditory information and visual for people who are deaf and blind so that they can access essential services for them.
“The new decrees of urgency will allow us to add staff in the institutions of long-term care and to ensure that people who have visual and hearing impairment continue to receive the support they deserve,” said Mr. Ford.

Doug Ford
The government has also allowed, as of Saturday, the use of collective gardens and community across the province.
According to the ontario government, these gardens are a vital source of fresh food for some Ontarians, Ontario and their families, including those who are facing food insecurity “.
Local medical officers of health will provide instructions that must be observed in order that the gardens can be used in accordance with the guidelines of social distancing.
Number of cases
The health authorities of Ontario announced Saturday that 48 new deaths are in addition to the list of victims of the COVID-19 on its territory.
Since the beginning of the crisis, Ontario has identified 811 dead. A total of 548 deaths were of people aged over 80 years, which represents more than half of the balance sheet of ontario.
In addition, 476 new cases of contamination to the virus have been detected in the province of ontario Saturday, bringing the total to 13 995.
The province also reported 19 outbreaks in the households of long-term care, bringing to 162 the total number of establishments struggling with the disease.
Nine hundred and twenty-five people are hospitalized, and 245 of these patients are in the intensive care unit. One hundred and eighty-five of them have recourse to an artificial respirator.
The province has made 10 578 tests COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, or about 1 727 tests of less than the cycle of 24 hours previous. In all, 8 171 cases are still under study.
Ontario has also made it clear that the number of solved cases has now risen to 7 509.