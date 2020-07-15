Foreign students private visa: the government Trump retreating in the face of the outcry
It is a federal judge in Boston, who had been in charge of the action brought by the universities of Harvard and MIT against the government’s decision announced on 6 July which announced that boggle the administration Trump.
Share
July 14, 2020 23h22
Share
Foreign students private visa: the government Trump retreating in the face of the outcry
Catherine Triomphe
Agence France-Presse
NEW YORK — a dramatic Turnaround for Donald Trump : his government has decided Tuesday to deny visas to foreign students whose courses would remain virtual to the school because of a pandemic, after having been vigorously attacked in court by universities.
It is a federal judge in Boston, who had been in charge of the action brought by the universities of Harvard and MIT against the government’s decision announced on 6 July which announced that boggle the administration Trump.
“The parties have reached a solution […] the government has agreed to cancel the decision,” said the judge, Boston, Allison Burroughs, at a hearing of a few minutes, which was held by teleconference because of a pandemic.
The action of these two universities, among the most prestigious in the world, had been supported by dozens of other institutions, teachers unions, and at least 18 u.s. States. Technology companies like Google, Facebook, Twitter, or Spotify were also rows on the side of the universities.
Thousands of students could be expelled, while the pandemic continues to progress in the United States and that many States have had to re-introduce restrictions on a series of shops and services for the stem.
Universities Harvard and MIT had requested the blocking of a decision which they referred to”arbitrary and capricious”, and aimed at “forcing universities to resume teaching in face-to-face”, in defiance of health risks.
The decision had plunged many schools into chaos, as preparations for the season, which takes place in August in many universities, were being finalised.
A million students
More than one million students were enrolled in 2019 in american universities. Despite their frequently prohibitive tariffs, diplomas, and americans continue to be sought after by employers in many countries, and the prestige of universities such as Harvard and MIT is contributing to the “brain drain” enjoyed for decades in the United States.
The judge has not given any detail on the reasons for this unusual reversal of government : if a lot of the decisions of the administration to Trump, especially in relation to immigration issues, have been challenged in court, the government loose rarely the case and battle usually firm, up to the Supreme Court, to win your case.
Neither the judge Burroughs or the lawyers of the government have not given, at the hearing, of the reasons for this turnaround.
Donald Trump did not immediately responded to on Tuesday.
Despite the progression of the pandemic in the United States, which now has more than 3.4 million cases, the u.s. president, who played his re-election in November partly on the recovery of the economy, continues to call for the reopening of schools in September.
Last week, he cited the example of several european countries that have “open schools without the problem”. And he has threatened several times elected democrats, whom he accuses of wanting to keep the schools closed for political reasons, to cut off the federal subsidies received by these schools if they are not reopened not.
However, despite these pressures, several school districts, notably in California where the epidemic is exploding, had announced on Monday that they would resume not teaching face-to-face at the start of the year.