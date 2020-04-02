Former employees of ZOG accused of stealing 1.5 million hryvnia, which were allocated for the reconstruction of the TB dispensary
The Prosecutor’s office of Zaporozhye region sent to court the indictment on the case of plunder of 1,5 million UAH, which were intended for the reconstruction of the regional TB dispensary. The defendants in the case are two former employees of Zaporizhzhya regional state administration and Director of the company, which was to perform the reconstruction.
This is stated in the message of Prosecutor’s office.
According to investigators, the former chief specialist of Department of capital construction of regional state administration, Deputy chief of the same management signed a contract with the Director of the enterprise of reconstruction.
The entrepreneur brought in acts of the performed works the dummy data on the work performed. The employee of Uksa and the Deputy head of the Department, these acts have signed and transferred to the contractor 1.5 million hryvnia.
The defendants in the case accused of negligence that caused grave consequences (part 2 of article 367 of the criminal code of Ukraine), forgery and misappropriation of public funds in especially large sizes by abuse of official position (part 1 of article 366 and part 5 of article 191 UK of Ukraine).
To them threatens till 12 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property.