Former goalkeeper of “Barcelona” is in critical condition with coronavirus
March 31, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
The former goalkeeper of the national team of Turkey, Rustu Recber is in the hospital after Contracting coronavirus.
As reported by Marca, the last day the former football player has significantly deteriorated and became critical.
The infection of Recber said his wife Isil. He contracted from his wife who had to undergo a two week quarantine, but broke it.
46-year-old Recber have played 120 games for the national team of Turkey, which is a record in the history of the country. He ended his career in 2012-m year, having to play for Barcelona, fenerbahçe, beşiktaş and Antalyaspor.
Recall that the pandemic COVID-19 in Europe stopped most of the sports tournaments. Euro 2020 and the Olympics in Tokyo has been postponed until next year.