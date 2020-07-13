Formula 1: Hamilton wins easily in Styria
After winning the race on the circuit of Spielberg, Sunday, Lewis Hamilton is mounted on the top step of the podium and raised a fist in solidarity with the movement Black Lives Matter.
The British Lewis Hamilton easily won the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Styria on the circuit Red Bull Ring Sunday, a week after a disappointing and eventful 4th place on the same track.
Holder of the position of the head at the start, Hamilton was ahead by a 13.7 seconds to his teammate Mercedes Valtteri Bottas, who had won the Grand Prix in Austria last week. Max Verstappen, the team Red Bull, was ranked 3rd by more than 33 seconds behind the winner.
The team has done a remarkable job, and I only had to carry the car to the finish line
— Lewis Hamilton
Party of the 12th, the Quebec Lance Stroll, at Racing Point, has crossed the finish line in 7th place, one position behind his team-mate Sergio Perez, who had taken the start from the 17th position.
An incident in turn 3 on the last lap between Stroll and Daniel Ricciardo, of Renault, has prompted the stewards of the race to launch an investigation. However, no sanction has been taken, so that Stroll has remained 7th .
Stroll chased Ricciardo for several laps and was trying to rob him in 6th place, which he managed to do during this last lap, not without that Ricciardo finds himself on the outside of the track. Shortly after, Lando Norris and his McLaren have managed to exceed Stroll and to climb up in 5th place, behind Alexander Albon, the other pilot of Red Bull.
“We started the race with aplomb, and we are taxed quickly earning places. We also managed to stay close to Renault in front of us. It was difficult to overtake Daniel Ricciardo because he had the power at the entrance and the exit of the turn 1 “, was reported Stroll.
“But I was patient and I saw an opportunity to overtake him on the last lap and I was able to complete the maneuver. It was a the end of the race so exciting and I hope that the fans at home have appreciated as much as we do. The car was competitive today and we delivered a strong performance against our rivals. This is promising for the next races “, he added.
Stroll has put up six points in the bank at the top of the drivers standings. It is also his best performance since his 4th place at the Grand Prix of Germany, July 28, 2019.
As for Perez, he has taken the 6th place for a second race in a row, which gives him 16 points in the drivers ‘ standings.
“One step ahead “
Six-time world champion, Hamilton won the 85th victory of his career, six fewer than the German Michael Schumacher, the first to this chapter in the history of Formula 1.
“What a year it’s weird, but it is fantastic start to fly after that kind of performance. The team has done a remarkable job, and I only had to carry the car to the finish line, said Hamilton. Difficult weekend last week, but it was a great step ahead. “
Despite the gap imposing the victory of Hamilton, Bottas continues to believe that he is capable of winning the drivers ‘ championship. He leads the standings with 43 points, six more than in Hamilton. “I have no reason to doubt of my skills or my talent. I know what I can do, ” said the Finn.
Toronto’s Nicholas Latifi, of Williams, was ranked 17th. Three of the 20 pilots including Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel to Ferrari, have not completed the test.
Party of the 14th position, Jones had attempted an overtaking to the right from the tower initial, then as he was about to negotiate a hairpin, but it was instead mounted on the rear of the car of Vettel. In doing so, he damaged the rear spoiler of the car of his team mate, and forced the exit of the safety car for two laps.
Vettel, who was ranked 10th last week, was forced to withdraw while Leclerc is back in the pits on the fifth lap. Shortly after, his day’s work was over.
“I apologized [to the place of Vettel]. Obviously, apologies are not enough in times like these. I am very disappointed of me, ” said the Monegasque 22 years.
The next race will be next Sunday, in Hungary.