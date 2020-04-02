Found a way to increase libido without medication
April 2, 2020 | Health | No Comments|
Scientists have discovered an easy way to “Wake up” your sex drive, if it suddenly “fell asleep”. This requires a lot of time in the sun. The researchers attribute the decrease in sexual desire with a lack of vitamin D.
This is confirmed by biologists, who are of the opinion that the man was able for millennia to support the ability of self-reproduction owing to sufficient sunlight.
Experts recommend at least half an hour a day in the sun for two weeks. This will help restore sexual activity.
Sunbathing to increase sexual desire can be used by both men and women. Also the sun’s rays have a beneficial effect on the nervous system.