Four clinics designated in the Bas-Saint-Laurent movers in hospitals
Four clinics designated assessment and screening of the COVID-19 Bas-Saint-Laurent are now integrated to the hospital of their MRC, respectively.
June 3, 2020 21h34
Johanne Fournier
Special Collaboration
MATANE – Four clinics designated assessment and screening of the COVID-19 Bas-Saint-Laurent are now integrated to the hospital of their MRC, respectively. It is of clinical Matane, Amqui, Témiscouata-sur-le-Lac and La Pocatière. “This is not the case in Rimouski or Rivière-du-Loup,” says Ariane Doucet-Michaud of the Centre for integrated health and social services (CISSS) in the Bas-Saint-Laurent.
The six hospitals involved have undergone a number of transformations over the past few weeks in order to define reserved areas for the users according to their location : cold zone or blue for users who are not infected with the coronavirus, area warm or yellow for the suspects and waiting for a test for the COVID-19 and hot zone, or red for the sick of the COVID-19. “There are dedicated input”, specifies the counsellor for relations with the media of the CISSS.
For people with symptoms
These clinics provide care to people who have flu-like illness or gastroenteritis. The delineation of the zones will better protect the public by limiting the risks of propagation between the symptomatic individuals and those who are asymptomatic. These clinics are open seven days a week by appointment only.
Anyone who has experience flu-like symptoms, gastroenteritis, or compatible with, the COVID-19, i.e. fever, cough and breathing difficulties, is invited to contact the Info-line COVID at 1 877 644-4545, rather than the line Info-santé (811). “When a person calls to the central appointment, there is an assessment with a nurse,” says Ms. Doucet-Michaud. If the nurse deems it necessary that the person to make use of in clinical assessment, in this case, it gives him the necessary instructions for this to the right address and that it uses the correct path.”