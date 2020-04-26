Four new cases of COVID-19 in the Gaspé peninsula and the Îles-de-la-Madeleine
The public health Directorate of the Gaspésie and Îles-de-la-Madeleine reported four new cases of infection to the COVID-19 Saturday, bringing the regional total to 156 since the beginning of the pandemic.
April 25, 2020 19h28
Gilles Gagné
The Sun
Two of these new cases are linked to a cluster epidemiological well-known but minor. A member of the staff of the integrated Center of health and social services has also received a positive test.
The fourth case is still under investigation as to the origin of the contamination. No new deaths were reported for a tenth day in a row in the region, and seven new people are now cured, for a total of 53.
Two people remain hospitalized in Rimouski, but they are not in intensive care. The number of people working in health and having been infected with the COVID-19 now stands at 34, including 14 employees of the integrated Centre of health and social services.