Four new cases of COVID-19 in the National Capital
Struggling with an outbreak since the end of last week, the Auberge aux 3 Pignons, located on the rue Seigneuriale, in the area of Beauport, now has three employees and 17 users infected.
Share
July 15, 2020 16h29
Share
Four new cases of COVID-19 in the National Capital
Elizabeth Fleury
The Sun
The CIUSSS of the National Capital reported on Wednesday four new cases of COVID-19 on its territory, including among the employees of the private seniors ‘ residence Inn For 3 Sprockets.
The other three cases would therefore be in the community, but it has not been possible on Wednesday to find out in which(s) sector(s).
Struggling with an outbreak since the end of last week, the Auberge aux 3 Pignons, located on the rue Seigneuriale, in the area of Beauport, now has three employees and 17 users infected.
The situation is still stable in the three other environments for seniors affected by an outbreak, the CHSLD Le Faubourg (36 users and 39 employees infected, 13 deaths), the general Hospital of Quebec (97 users and 69 employees infected, 37 deaths) and the Gardens of the Haut-Saint-Laurent (90 users and 109 employees infected, 41 deaths).
The four new cases reported Wednesday are to 1900 the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 identified in the National Capital since the beginning of the health crisis. Of these 1900 people infected, 190 died, 1625 recovered and six are in hospital (- 1), none of which were in intensive care. It would, therefore, still 91 cases (confirmed) active in the region.
Chaudière-Appalaches
In Chaudière-Appalaches, there are now no cases (confirmed) active COVID-19. The balance of Wednesday was still state of 523 people infected since the beginning of the pandemic, of which eight are deceased, 515 are reset and none are hospitalized.