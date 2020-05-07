Four new deaths were in homes of outbreak in the National Capital
There has been two new deaths in the Gardens of Evangeline, Wednesday.
May 6, 2020 16h01
Updated at 19: 19
Valérie Marcoux
The Sun
Two new deaths at the Jeffery Hale hospital, as well as two other from the RPP Gardens of Evangeline in addition Wednesday the balance sheet. In addition to these 4 new deaths, the regional director of public health the Centre intégré universitaire de santé et de services sociaux (CIUSSS) of the National Capital, Dr. François Desbiens, announces 25 new cases of COVID-19.
Among the 25 new cases, 24 are directly related to the foci of outbreaks identified in the National Capital, either at the level of the staff or residents of these institutions.
The nine homes of outbreak that come to the attention of the CIUSSS of this region are the Jeffery Hale hospital, the CHSLD Paul-Triquet, the CHSLD Le Faubourg, the RPA Manor Courville, RPA Gardens of Evangeline, the CHSLD Saint-Jean-Eudes, the CHSLD du Boisé, RPA Manor and Course of the Atrium and the EPS Haven Trait-Carré.