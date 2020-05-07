Four new deaths were in homes of outbreak in the National Capital

There has been two new deaths in the Gardens of Evangeline, Wednesday.

May 6, 2020 16h01

Updated at 19: 19

Valérie Marcoux

The Sun

Two new deaths at the Jeffery Hale hospital, as well as two other from the RPP Gardens of Evangeline in addition Wednesday the balance sheet. In addition to these 4 new deaths, the regional director of public health the Centre intégré universitaire de santé et de services sociaux (CIUSSS) of the National Capital, Dr. François Desbiens, announces 25 new cases of COVID-19.

Among the 25 new cases, 24 are directly related to the foci of outbreaks identified in the National Capital, either at the level of the staff or residents of these institutions.

The nine homes of outbreak that come to the attention of the CIUSSS of this region are the Jeffery Hale hospital, the CHSLD Paul-Triquet, the CHSLD Le Faubourg, the RPA Manor Courville, RPA Gardens of Evangeline, the CHSLD Saint-Jean-Eudes, the CHSLD du Boisé, RPA Manor and Course of the Atrium and the EPS Haven Trait-Carré.

Infographic The Sun

The National Capital now has a total of 986 people infected and 431 people restored. To date, 69 individuals have succumbed to the virus on the territory.

With the déconfinement gradual process that begins, Dr. Desbiens also like to remind everyone to continue to practice and adhere to the sanitary measures put in place. In addition, as the déconfinement risk of bringing new cases of COVID-19, the direction of the CIUSSS of the National Capital once again ask the persons who are qualified and interested to apply.

To DISCOVER : the detailed map of The Covid-19 prepared by Benoît Lalonde, head of practical work and research in the Department of geography, and Stéfano Biondo, cartothécaire at the Centre GéoStat of the Library, Université Laval

Chaudière-Appalaches

The CISSS of the Chaudière-Appalaches announces a new case of COVID-19 on its territory. This region now has 411 people infected, of which 6 are hospitalized. The number of deaths remains at 8 and the number of people considered to be recovered amounted to 305, 2 more Tuesday.

The situation of the Manor Liverpool, identified as a focus of outbreak, remains stable.

Infographic The Sun

Le Soleil

