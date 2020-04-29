Four new people are infected with the COVID-19 in Ottawa
Four new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded Tuesday in the Outaouais region, bringing to 270 the number of people who have been infected since the beginning of the pandemic.
28 April 2020 14: 49
Updated at 17h53
Justine Mercier
The Right
These new cases in the Outaouais region, part of 775 which are added to the balance sheet of the province. Quebec now has 25 757 persons who had contracted the COVID-19 since the beginning of the crisis.
Eighty-three new deaths were reported in Quebec on Tuesday, bringing the total of victims of the new coronavirus in 1682 in the province. The balance sheet of two of the victims in the Outaouais region remains unchanged since last Friday.
The integrated Centre of health and social services for the Outaouais region (CISSSO) indicates that, of the 270 cases diagnosed so far in the region, 148 people are now restored, ten more than on Monday.
Balance sheet by local Networks of services in the Outaouais region
With the exception of the addition of four cases, the balance sheet of the Ottawa river has not changed between Monday and Tuesday. The integrated Centre of health and social services for the Outaouais region (CISSSO) still reports that six people are in bed at the designated centre COVID-19 of the Hospital of Hull, including one who required intensive care.
The CISSSO still has 33 employees who have been infected since the beginning of the pandemic. Two outbreaks are still ongoing in accommodation centres, and long-term care (CHSLD) in The Petite-Nation and Lionel-Émond.
The City of Gatineau remains the most affected, with over 220 cases. The CISSSO reported at least one case, Monday, in the following municipalities: Saint-André-Avellin, Val-des-Monts, L’ange-Gardien, Cantley, St-Sixte, Maniwaki, Fishing, Papineauville, Pontiac, Fassett, Notre-Dame-de-Bonsecours, Lac-des-Plages, Ripon and Blue Sea.