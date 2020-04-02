Four Olympic gold. Yana Klochkova is one of the coolest athletes of independent Ukraine
Only four Ukrainians were able to win more than one gold medals in the Olympic games, but only Yana Klochkova did not stop two.
“Goldfish” – one of, if not the coolest athlete in the history of Ukraine. It seems, for news about her social life, we have already begun to forget. So let’s try to recall.
Jan was born in Simferopol in a family of athletes. Her parents, Alexander and Helena was not large Olympic accomplishments, but they met at competitions. And, interestingly, not in the Crimea, and Kharkiv, which will still play in Yana’s life a huge role.
Though parents and athletics, but the daughter gave in gymnastics. And the fact that Yana is there much work:
“Somewhere in the recesses of memory such a picture: after winning the competition on the beam I’m standing on top of the podium, imbued with joy, for I see Papa taking pictures of me from the balcony”.
Here soon, this section was closed. Artistic gymnastics is not complicated – Ian called pumped for this sport. In the end, there was only swimming. Just what you need in the solar, the Maritime Crimea.
Ian said that the water loved since childhood, could spend hours lopatica in the bath in the yard, and learned to swim in almost two years. But in seven years when she came to the section, prospects in big sports looked vague. And the nickname, which was awarded to Jan other children, hinted about the future of a great champion – Molecule.
That’s just what it was different, so it is hard work. Her coach Nina Housing recalled that already at a very early age Ian was Mature disciplined:
“She’s never late for training, was very obedient. The girls were the brighter of the two, at first they were overtaken. But my husband Aleksandr Emelyanovich said, “Here this will sculpt”. Diamond eyes have it.”
And that childhood, in fact, began and ended with a serious, painstaking, grueling work. Ian remembered that if peers with their diaries shared thoughts, it plans and workouts.
However, such a serious approach to the matter was required to give the result. And gave. At age 14 Yana won silver at the Junior European championship. And only thanks to her parents it didn’t stop.
Coach girls NIN Cover was offered a job in Kharkov, and she decided to move. Klochkova, of course, invited, but the girl at such an early age could not go. In the end, my parents decided to sell the apartment in Simferopol and move. However, not only the family was ready to do anything for Yana, but it is for them:
“In my childhood, the coach took me to master class in Belgium. I saw how people live in a prosperous country and decided in that whatever was to succeed. But, believe it or not, first of all I was motivated not ambition, and the desire to provide his family with wealth.
Take this fact: I have eleven years of age began to earn money. Overseas fees and miscellaneous commercial competition we were given per diem was awarded. Giving all parents, I felt all grown up and were ready to work up a sweat in the future.”
In the end, in 15 years Klochkova became the youngest ever winner of the world Cup in swimming.
His famous nickname “goldfish” Klochkova received after the European Championships 1999 in Lisbon. Competition in the Portuguese capital, which lasted four days and each of them, the Ukrainian won the gold.
To his first Olympics, Klochkova came at the age of 18 years, but with serious experience and maximum confidence. Interestingly, the father of Yana really wanted to fly to Sydney, not the daughter asked the parents to stay home. She used to rely only on themselves.
August 15 took place the solemn opening of the Game. And the next day Klochkova won her first career Olympic gold medal. On favorite of the race – the 400m medley.
Already in the preliminary heats she set a new national record. But the main thing – the final. 4 minutes of 33.59 seconds. The first place. Olympic gold and new world record. On the first day of the competition.
They say that before performances in Sydney grandmother Yana Klochkova had two gold stars. So, at these Olympic games the Ukrainian won another gold in 200 metres of the property.
And, though she admitted that she was willing to stay with it, but after talking with the coaches and decided to swim the 800 m freestyle – silver. Three medals in a single Olympics. And all this in 18 years.
This success had to sweet-talk a girl, but from her stories about the “violent” celebrations more sad than happy. Is victory more need not only the athletes themselves, how much their environment and the fans?
“In the Kharkiv airport I met the band, the cameras, the journalists with tape recorders and a sea of flowers. The embarrassment I just didn’t know where to go.
The house parents made a feast in my honor. Out of politeness I listened to the toast, drank a glass of mineral water (the idea about champagne even in a head did not come) and went to my room. And in the morning as if nothing had happened went to the next training session.”
However, coach Nina Housing recalled that the motivation for the next Olympic season was still a problem. Yana didn’t want to work as much as before, but suddenly got an example to follow.
At the training camp in Slovenia, Klochkova has trained with the athlete, who recently along with his brother got into a car accident. Brother died, but she didn’t stop and began to prepare for the Olympics in Athens.
Klochkova was so impressed that she began to work with a triple zeal. And it brought results.
In 2004, the Ukrainian won two more Olympic gold. Integrated navigation there are only two distances – 200 and 400 metres. Think about it – two games in a row Klochkova didn’t let anybody else climb to the top of the podium. Oh and the comparison may not be entirely correct, but in total at the last three Olympics (2014, 2016 and 2018) national team of Ukraine won as many gold medals, how many and Klochkova alone two (4).
As a result, in the same 2004, she was recognized as the best swimmer in the world, and also received the title of Hero of Ukraine.
Even before the trip to Athens, Klochkova promised myself that if I win gold, it’ll take a to take a timeout. In the end, gold was two and swim just moved into the background. But should we blame the girl, who by age 22, knew almost nothing but hard training for the sake of achieving the highest goals?
“I was a little girl, not an iron robot. The rest I truly deserve! But, remember, woke up the next morning and felt a bit confused: how is that – not to be picked up, rushing off to training. Out ahead all day, and I can do what I want? Realizing this, I smiled happily and went back to sleep…”
Nina Housing said Klochkova could climb to podium and still in Beijing, but then the swimmer is only limited to the status of standard-bearer of the flag of Ukraine at the opening of the Olympics. Start in China, it was never released.
In March 2009, Klochkova said about retirement and said goodbye to big-time sports is symbolic: in Kharkiv the pool on the street Klochkovskaya (not her honor), received a gift of live goldfish and the statue of the goddess Nike, symbol of victory, which in her career was enough.
But that ended my sports career. And life after it, Klochkova is bright. Don’t believe? So, and for some time he leads his Instagram?
Sergey Lukyanenko.