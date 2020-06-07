Four other deaths in accommodation centres in Quebec
The private CHSLD discounted Saint-Augustin, Gardens of the Upper St. Lawrence river, must cope with a rapid increase in cases of COVID-19 from the last few weeks.
Share
June 5, 2020 17h06
Share
Four other deaths in accommodation centres in Quebec
Judith Desmeules
The Sun
The CHSLD, The Faubourg and the Gardens of the Upper St. Lawrence river have recorded four deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total of deaths to 135 in the region of the Capitale-Nationale region.
The CHSLD, The Faubourg regrets his fourth death since the beginning of the pandemic, he also noted three new positive cases, 27 users and 20 employees are now infected.
The private CHSLD discounted Saint-Augustin, Gardens of the Upper St. Lawrence river, must cope with a rapid increase in cases of COVID-19 from the last few weeks. He added three more deaths to its heavy balance sheet Friday, in addition to four new positive cases. The place has 16 deaths since the start of the pandemic, 46 users, 67 employees are infected.
The General Hospital of Quebec, centre for hosting the most hit by the pandemic, was a single new case among its users on Friday. Between its walls, 82 users and 61 employees are infected, it deplores 22 deaths.
In the entire region of the Capitale-Nationale region, there were 16 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the total to 1658 people infected, of which 966 are now healed. In the hospitals of the territory, 25 people are hospitalized, two of them are in intensive care.
In other places of an outbreak of the virus, the situation remains stable : Jeffery Hale Hospital (213 cases and 40 deaths), CHSLD Paul-Triquet (75 cases and 15 deaths), Manoir de Courville (49 cases and 6 deaths), The Gardens of Evangeline (133 cases and 11 deaths), CHSLD Saint-Jean-Eudes (22 cases and 4 deaths), Manor and Course of the Atrium (57 cases and 7 deaths), residence Havre du Trait-Carré (34 cases and 1 death), CHSLD Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes (9 cases and 1 death), Clearing of the Wooded area (15 cases).
“With the reopening of several public places, including shopping centres, hairdressing salons and beauty and the campgrounds, I recall that it is recommended to wear a covering face in public places, and wash their hands frequently, including when entering or exiting the shops, and when returning to the house,” says Dr. Francois Desbiens, regional director of public health.