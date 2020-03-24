Four surprising facts about allergies

Millions of people around the world suffer from allergies.

From a scientific point of view, Allergy is an immune response to seemingly harmless things like peanut butter or cats.

The white blood cells that protect our body, actively involved in the work in the face of immunoglobulin E (IgE). The result provoked a strong inflammation.

Here are some interesting facts about allergies.

8 foods provoke 90% of cases of food Allergy



There are over 170 foods that cause allergies, but eight of them account for 90% of cases. Milk, eggs, peanuts, tree nuts, wheat, soy, fish and shellfish.

Allergies can develop

From allergies you can get rid of with age, but it all depends on its severity. Studies show that 60-80% of children up to 16 years to get rid of an allergic reaction to milk or eggs. But to outgrow a peanut Allergy will only have 20%. Tree nuts, fish and shellfish even more whimsical, the child is only 14, 4 percent and 5 percent of children, respectively.

A tick bite can cause Allergy to meat



People have repeatedly reported that after the bite of the tick Amblyomma americanum they are faced with an Allergy to red meat, in particular pork and beef.

Allergic to water

Surprisingly, people really are allergic to water. This so-called marine urticaria.

Often it is caused by exposure to rain or other skin contact with water.