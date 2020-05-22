Four tourist associations to call for a timetable for the reopening
Four associations argue that the tourism sector has been greatly felt by the containment linked to the COVID-19, and that the survival of a number of entrepreneurs is now in danger.
Share
May 21, 2020 8h02
Updated at 21h16
Share
Four tourist associations to call for a timetable for the reopening
The canadian Press
LONGUEUIL — Four associations in the tourist sector of the Québec unite to call the authorities for a timetable for the reopening of their activities.
Camping Québec, the Federation of outfitters of Quebec, Aventure Écotourisme Québec and the Alliance of the marine industry in Quebec would get predictability for their businesses and customers. The four associations say the sector has been greatly felt by the containment linked to the COVID-19, and that the survival of a number of entrepreneurs is now in danger.
The associations argue that the activities related to the operation of tourism businesses, leisure and the outdoors have a lower risk than in some sectors, however, have already received the approval of the public Health for a reopening. They say they are ready to receive the customer in a safe manner and in compliance with the sanitary measures in force.
In addition, Camping Québec is said to have received the endorsement of the public health on its plan to safety a few weeks ago and denounced the reopening soon as much.
For his part, the president and director-general of the Federation of outfitters of Quebec (QPF), Marc Plourde, says that outfitting illegal to appear in several regions of Quebec, while the outfitters accredited remain closed and are still waiting for the official announcements.