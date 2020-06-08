Frameworks in health say they are injured to be without a premium during the crisis
Photo: Marie-France Coallier The Duty
Managers and senior managers in the health system that are exposed to the COVID-19 in their work to denounce the fact that it deprives them of the risk premium to which other workers are entitled.
“It is a disrespect ! “, says with indignation Chantal Marchand, president of the Association of managers of health facilities and services sociaux (AGESSS). “Managers are being asked to give time and contribute, but they are not given the bonus. “
Last April 4, the government announced the payment of premiums for the health personnel working in the hot zone. A premium of 4 % was given to recognize their contribution and 8 % in those that directly addressed patients with COVID-19. All managers have been excluded from the premium of 8 %, and only the middle managers were able to rely on that 4 %.
Gold Ms. Merchant says that senior executives have also worked in the hot zone, of which several directly with patients afflicted by the coronavirus.
It cites an internal survey, conducted in mid-April from its members, in which 59 % of respondents said to be “exposed to people with the COVID-19 or the staff that interacts with people,” and 12 % said to make “gestures of closeness” with these patients, such as the use of water and provide hygiene care. Approximately 40% of its 4,500 members have responded to the questionnaire.
To the front as the other
How do you explain these answers ? The frames do not work-they are not especially in offices, at a distance ? “They are of the office and the phone, but in the circumstances, they are also with their teams on the field “, explains Carole Trempe, director of the Association of healthcare executives, which represents the directors-general and the deputy directors of the network. In a letter sent to the minister Danielle McCann dated as of April 15, it was denounced strongly what it saw as an ” inequity of treatment “.
The managers feel all the more be entitled to those premiums that the assistant deputy minister of Health, Yvan Gendron, has issued a directive in mid-April inviting them to lend a hand to the teams in the residences.
“They are, gestures of closeness ! “, “said Chantal Marchand, who mentions that some people have also contracted the disease. According to her, the 12 % of the survey who said they provide care in the community are probably those who went to give a helping hand in residence.
The nurse who receives his or her 8 % which has a colleague next door who is a manager, with the premium, it has much higher pay than the manager
— Chantal Marchand
“When it is war, it is war, and everyone is at the front. They were there as much as all the world, and it is a lack of recognition in respect of risk exposure “, is about she said Ms. Trempe. “It’s been almost two months that I am trying to find out why, and I’m not in a position to know. The reasons invoked do not hold the road. They risk their lives, their health… “
This alleged inequity is not to explain it not by the fact that the frames are therefore much better paid than the rest of the staff ?
This is in part untrue, responds Ms. Merchant. “The nurse who receives his or her 8 % which has a colleague next door who is a manager, with the premium, it has much higher pay than the manager. Without the premium, lesgestionnaires do not make a salary much higher — between 5% and 10% maximum. “
Asked to respond to these criticisms, the ministry of Health has not said why the managers had not entitled to the 8 %. He noted, however, that the choice to pay a premium of 4 % middle management ” allows the greatest number of frames of the network to benefit from a rise in wages in the time of a pandemic “.
He also argues that, in the context of the crisis, overtime, executives are paid at 150 % of the normal rate, which is not usually the case, and this, ” beyond the 40th hour of work in a week “. “Thus, all of the frames and the out-of-frame of the network that perform overtime hours in the context of this benefit of payment of their overtime hours. “