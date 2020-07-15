France : Macron wants to make compulsory the wearing of the mask in enclosed public places
The mask would become mandatory from the 1st of August in all enclosed public places, according to a statement from the French president, Emmanuel Macron.
Share
July 14, 2020 22.55
Share
France : Macron wants to make compulsory the wearing of the mask in enclosed public places
Laurence Benhamou
Agence France-Presse
Daphne Benoit
Agence France-Presse
Lucy Peytermann
Agence France-Presse
PARIS — France should make compulsory the wearing of the mask of protection in all enclosed public places to curb the epidemic caused by the new coronavirus, which is showing signs of restarting, wished Tuesday, Emmanuel Macron.
“I want to make it mandatory for the mask in all enclosed public places”, he said in a rare television interview on the occasion of a national celebration in a reduced format, referring to the date of 1 August for the implementation of this measure.
“We have signs” according to which the contagion “leaves a little bit” in France, warned the French president about the COVID-19 that has already killed more than 30,000 people in this country and at a time when health authorities are warning against the relaxation of precautions in the wearing of the mask or gestures barriers.
“It is done in the transport, it works very well, but it is a little erratic in enclosed public places […] it means that it is necessary that the things are organised,” said Mr Macron.
“We need to prevent and prepare ourselves” to a restart of the epidemic, stressed the president. “We will be ready”, he assured, adding : “we have both the inventory and the supplies that are secure”.
When asked whether France would receive priority for a potential vaccine if it was discovered by the group, French pharmaceutical Sanofi — close to an agreement with the Eu to provide 300 million doses, he assured that his country would be served “among the first”, but refused to require an absolute priority, deeming it “absurd” that a potential “nationalism sanitary.”
With respect to the plan of recovery of the French economy, it will represent “at least 100 billion euros” ($155 million), in addition to the 460 billion 713 billion $) are already engaged in measures for the sector and to support the economy since the beginning of the epidemic, announced on Tuesday that Mr Macron.
In the morning, Emmanuel Macron had presided over a ceremony of national day in a reduced format, honoring the mobilization of the armies and of the world nursing against the COVID-19. For the first time since 1945, the authorities had cancelled the traditional military parade down the Champs-Elysées to commemorate the storming of the Bastille, which marked the July 14, 1789, triggering the French Revolution.
Manifestation of caregivers in Paris
Four european countries — Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Luxembourg — were symbolically represented, to thank them for having supported them in their hospitals 161 French patients.
The director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, was also present place de la Concorde.
In the stands, and 2500 guests, including 1,400 French people who have lived the epidemic in the first line : caregivers, family caregivers, the dead of the COVID-19, teachers, cashiers, agents, funeral directors, police officers, gendarmes, fire fighters, employees of factories of masks or tests.
Honors greeted with caution by some members of the nursing staff, who expect more in favour of the hospital sector, after an agreement, which endorses wage increases, was signed on Monday by the majority of trade unions.
Several thousand people have demonstrated on Tuesday afternoon in Paris to the call of several unions, in order to claim more resources for the hospital, found the AFP.
The televised interview of the president Macron on Tuesday is the kick-off, explains the entourage of the head of State, of the 600 last days of its five-year term, with the presidential election of 2022 in line of sight. Elected in may 2017, Emmanuel Macron, had until now refused to bow to the traditional interview of July 14. Questioned during the interview about his possible desire to run for a second term, he has not responded, claiming themselves fully to the more immediate goals he has set.
Faced with an unpopular some, the French president must, with his new prime minister, Jean Castex, managing a crisis, both health, economic and social, according to the national Institute of statistics (Insee), will plunge France into a recession of 9 % in 2020, never seen since 1948.